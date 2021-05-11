Washington Post names AP chief as its top editor

“It will be an honor to lead this incredible group of journalists,” she said in a statement Tuesday.

Buzbee, who is scheduled to start June 1, will be the first woman to serve as the Post’s No. 1 editor since the paper started publishing in 1877.

After nearly a decade of revitalization under the ownership of multibillionaire Jeff Bezos and the newsroom leadership of Martin Baron, The Washington Post announced Tuesday that it had selected Sally Buzbee, the executive editor of the Associated Press, as its next top editor.

Buzbee, 55, has spent her career at the AP, starting in 1988 as a reporter in Topeka, Kan., and becoming its executive editor and a senior vice president in 2017. Along the way, she led the organization’s coverage of the Iraq War and other regional conflicts as its Middle East regional editor, based in Cairo. As Washington bureau chief, she oversaw the AP’s coverage of the 2012 and 2016 elections.

Frederick J. Ryan, the Post’s publisher, said that Buzbee distinguished herself in a field of impressive candidates for one of the most coveted jobs in journalism.

“She is widely admired for her absolute integrity, boundless energy, and dedication to the essential role journalism plays in safeguarding our democracy,” he said in a statement.

Buzbee’s next assignment will be to build on the gains made at a publication that has been restored to health under Bezos, who bought the Post in 2013, and Baron, who led the paper to 10 Pulitzer Prizes and other journalism awards during his eight years at the helm.

It is a much different paper from the one that Baron inherited when he was brought in by the previous ownership, the Graham family, which had owned it for some 80 years before selling it to the Amazon founder for $250 million.

Since Bezos’ arrival, The Post has become a digitally savvy news operation with more than 1,000 journalists on staff, up from 580 in 2013. Its audience has also increased from a daily circulation under 500,000, the seventh-largest readership of any US paper, to 3 million digital subscribers, second only to The New York Times.

The increased size, speed, and scope of The Post is not likely to faze Buzbee. The news agency she has overseen the past four years has 250 bureaus in 99 nations. It provides roughly 730,000 articles, 70,000 videos and 1 million photographs each year to the more than 15,000 outlets and businesses that subscribe to its content.

The AP also has a leading role in presidential elections, with 4,000 reporters collecting vote counts from county clerks in 50 states to help it make the call on who, in its determination, will be the next president — a role it has played in every election since 1848.

The Post’s search for an executive editor, led by Ryan, started at the end of January, when Baron gave a month’s notice, saying, “At age 66, I feel ready to move on.” Baron was editor of The Boston Globe before moving to the Post.

Bezos met with final candidates in recent days, and Buzbee said she had an interview with him in Washington before signing on for the job.

“Every indication I’ve gotten, everything I’ve seen, is that he believes in the importance of an independent newsroom,” Buzbee said of Bezos in an interview Tuesday.

She said it was “a huge honor” to be the first woman to lead the Post’s newsroom.

Buzbee, who has been working out of New York, will move to Washington when she takes the Post job. The AP said in a statement that it would start a search for her successor immediately. The AP’s president and chief executive, Gary Pruitt, said in a statement that Buzbee had been “an exceptional leader.”

“We are sorry to lose Sally but very happy for her as she takes this next step in her career,” he said.



