East Boston Oysters founder Alexis Cervasio muscles into the grocery game, championing working moms

This summer, she’ll expand with a grocery store in East Boston, selling everything from tampons to milk to caviar. In true EBO fashion, she’s clamming up about the location — though she says EBO & Co. Grocery will open by August.

Alexis Cervasio, 35, grew up pushing slush carts on the Freedom Trail. As an adult, she hosted pop-ups with East Boston Oysters, throwing shellfish soirees in secret locations (disclosed 24 hours before party time) and staging shucking classes throughout the city. She launched the business to make her own hours as a new mom to her son, Giacomo, now 11.

“The location was very strategically chosen,” she says. “I looked for a spot that was walking distance from Jeffries Point, Eagle Hill, and the Border Street and Maverick neighborhoods. I want this store to be the centerpiece of East Boston and accessible to everyone.”

How did you get your start?

I was always around food, from when I was a kid. I had family members who owned restaurants in the North End. I was hostessing at an illegal age. My dad had slush carts and hot dog carts along the Freedom Trail that I worked from the ripe age of 12. We used to hustle at the North End feasts. That was my childhood, hustling and scooping slush. I loved it. I thought it was the best thing in the world. I equate my hustle to those little moments.

I waitressed and hostessed my way through high school and college. I went to UMass Amherst for food and beverage management and worked at Kimpton hotels for a while. Then I had my son. I had my son fresh out of the college gates, essentially, so because of that — you do get shamed as a woman not having the flexibility, not having the availability for nights or all the holidays. I am worthy of being in this industry, and you don’t see my worth because of my schedule or flexibility. I always knew that I had something to offer here, in this space. There’s nothing else I should be doing but was made to feel inadequate due to my lack of flexibility, no matter where I was. I knew I had to do something for myself. I had to create something myself.

I wanted to be there for my son, to pick him up or go to his baseball game.

Why did you launch East Boston Oysters?

East Boston Oysters started in 2014 as a mere passion project, a way to exercise my creativity. I didn’t know what I wanted at the time. I didn’t have a plan. I knew I had one day a week when my son was with his dad. What can I do with this one day a week, on this particular Sunday, with oysters? I picked oysters because I love them. There was no other reason. I had never worked with them in my life. Let’s see what we can do here!

It started like that. I was cold-calling cute little oyster farms, husband-and-wife teams, and tried to get them to come to East Boston to shuck on the Sunday I was available. It turned into this thing. It really organically took off. There was never an, ‘OK, in 2016, we’ll pivot and be a supper club.’ I had no idea what I was getting myself into. It’s kind of special to see the natural development.

We threw parties in obscure places and guests found out where they were going 24 hours before. On the side, I got calls from Airbnb Experiences when they launched here in Boston [to host classes]. I realized I’d never taught anyone how to shuck an oyster, and it’s a pretty cool tool to have. A lot of people don’t know how to do it. They find it to be so intimidating. Our mission is to make oysters and caviar more approachable. It was a natural next step. Let’s teach the masses how to shuck an oyster. That started three years ago. It’s small groups, everyone gets a shucking knife, I teach them, and everyone feels confident when they leave.

Why do you love oysters?

I am definitely an ocean person. Beach, sand, salty air are so healing to me. I need those things in order to feel balanced. The oyster just tastes like an other-worldly thing. I feel like I live in the ocean when I eat one. It’s medicine. It’s good for the soul. And it’s delicious. Then you hear how they’re grown. Every oyster has taken such a journey from seed to harvest. You have to savor it all, and you chew it!

At family events, we’d gather around the kitchen sink and have loud disco music on. We were always partying around the sink, shucking littlenecks and oysters. It was always a celebratory tradition.

What changes could the industry make to be more hospitable to working parents — especially working mothers?

That’s a hard one. I am so far out of the restaurant game. I would say, if someone is passionate about being in this space, or working for you and your company, and they feel like this is where they belong and believe in the culture you’ve built? Find a space for them.

Let me back up. When I was working for a certain restaurant group here in the city, I tried to create a position for myself that I felt was needed. I wanted to present it to management: This would be something that we need. I was with the group a few years and saw a gap and thought I could be that person, and it worked for my schedule. I tried to present that and was shunned. Not everyone will feel they can present to their employers, and I did. You need to listen. If you have somebody who wants to be there, find a way to keep them. Find a way to retain them. Be flexible. Being a mother is, when you’re home, you feel guilty. At work, you feel guilty. It is a very thankless job. You feel the guilt, no matter where you are.

You can be home to do certain things. I would find myself from 2 to 5 o’clock, as a lunch manager, sitting on a computer. Why can’t I go home and do these things and be present with my son? Now, after the pandemic, we can be flexible. It just sucks that it took literally a pandemic for people to realize this.

Talk to me about your grocery plans.

I knew this was needed in my neighborhood of East Boston. We have a lot of places to shop but nowhere to grab wine or cheese to hang out. We’ll sell milk, eggs, tampons, bread, oysters, cheese, natural wine, vinyl records. It’s like Target. You go in for milk and leave with a plant. I hope it’s the centerpiece for East Boston, where people can gather. I hope I can have a Christmas tree lot outside. We’re on a big corner. I’m hoping to do pumpkin patches in the fall, making it one of those neighborhood spots that people want to hang out at.

How will you support mothers, as an employer?

Being able to be flexible as an employer, not being so rigid. Hearing when someone is actually available. If you need to leave at 2 to get your kid, you work from 9-1, then. Making it work. If there is a woman who comes in who is a mother and wants to be employed by me, I am open ears, full of empathy, ready to be understanding. I am flexible. You need to hear what people want. If you can’t give it to them, it’s a different story, but there are so many ways to make something work. Not many people are willing to think outside the square.

How has East Boston changed over the years?

The best part is, it hasn’t changed so much. I raise my son here because it is so diverse. What I will say has changed is, you can see, just by standing in the Seaport and North End, look across: All those buildings are starting to sprout up with different green spaces.

People shift to the places where the rents are cheaper. It’s the next best place. It was the next step of where to build in the water. It was the last neighborhood that hadn’t been conquered by buildings and restaurants, even. There is a lot of room for more. And there’s definitely an influx at night. Growing up in the North End, we had a lot of Suffolk kids living in buildings across the street so it was loud. I am starting to see that here —a younger group moving in. I share a wall with kids; it’s definitely a party.

Which Boston restaurants do you love — and which do you miss?

Antico Forno was always the spot. That was family. It’s where I had my high school graduation and my son’s christening. That was the place everyone went. And Umberto’s is classic, with still the same exact pizza. The slices may have gone up 10 cents. It’s just iconic. My son loves it. We love bakery pizza. We lived on Prince Street for a little while, so we could smell Parziale’s bread being pumped into our house every morning.

You know what closed that my family is devastated about? Green Cross Pharmacy. It’s not even a restaurant. It was just a little Italian pharmacy on Hanover Street.

What’s the best part of Boston’s food scene, and what part needs more improvement?

We have a lot of talent here, no doubt. I have taken a lot of trips to New York. When I come home, I’m really sad. We have a lot of room to grow. I appreciate how diverse we are, but I think there’s room for more types of restaurants. We don’t hit the mark in every genre. And I think getting creative in our outdoor spaces would be really great. We could definitely work on that. A lot here is the same. It has nothing to do with the operators. There’s a lot of stuff we can’t do with buildings that maybe now we can; maybe the pandemic has lightened that up. I think there’s a lot of room for creativity in our outdoor spaces.

What’s your favorite place to hang out with your son?

He adores The Quiet Few. It’s right around the corner from our house. He loves to get the burger. We also just love getting tacos at Jalisco and sitting on the stoop with them. They have the best tacos in Boston.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.