Meet the 2021 Dame of Distinction

Les Dames d’Escoffier Boston Chapter, co-founded by Julia Child, last month presented Cabral with its 2021 Dame of Distinction Award. Cabral’s work “educating inner-city, low-income, and single-parent families embodies the tenets that we hold highest; empowering women, education, advocacy, philanthropy, and community service,” says Judith McDonough, president of Les Dames Boston chapter.

Gloria M. Cabral works in a cramped office at Bristol Community College in Fall River, where culinary students regularly interrupt her for help. She created — and is the program coordinator of — the college’s associate degree program for baking and pastry arts. Her passion for her work recently earned Cabral two top honors.

Earlier this year, Cabral received the 2021 Joseph Amendola Award from the American Academy of Chefs, the honor society of the ACF Chefs. The award recognizes professionals who devote themselves to mentoring young, future pastry chefs.

“This is one of the hardest working fields,” Cabral says. “We are a team here [at Bristol CC]; we work together as family. The kids that do well here do phenomenally.”

Cabral, 60, turned to baking and pastry later than most. She went back to school at age 37, enrolling in Bristol CC’s cooking program. She fell in love with pastry after stepping into the chocolate room at Johnson & Wales University, Providence, where she was a student. “I immediately felt like I had to be there to learn how to master pastry,” she recalls.

Cabral has since made pastry and baked at Le Meridien Boston, Catering Collaborative Providence, obtained two master’s degrees and multiple culinary certifications. Her new passion is to secure funding to enhance the Bristol CC program. It has only one kitchen shared by the baking and pastry programs but needs two.

Asked how she’s going to find funding, Cabral smiles. “I’m just going to figure it out,” she says. “If anyone has ideas, I’m welcome to anything.”

