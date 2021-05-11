Recipe: Roasted Pecorino with Honey and Walnuts

Serves 4

"Cheese is not an ingredient: it's a way of life," writes Letitia Clark in "Bitter Honey: Recipes and Stories from the Island of Sardinia." The famous pecorino Sardo made on the island from sheep's milk is a firm-fleshed cheese that can take the heat of the oven. Once hot, it becomes chewy and it's drizzled with honey and toasted walnuts. It's spooned onto crisp, paper-thin bread called pane carasau. Use any very thin crackers or cut thin pita rounds into various shapes, sprinkle them with olive oil and rosemary, and toast in a 375-degree oven for about 8 minutes. The rosemary, honey, flavorful cheese, and nuts make a splendid combination.

½ cup walnuts, broken into pieces 2 thin pita rounds Olive oil (for sprinkling) 1 sprig fresh rosemary, leaves coarsely chopped Salt, to taste ½ pound aged pecorino Sardo (or another pecorino) rind removed, cheese cut into 1/4-inch slices 2 tablespoons honey

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand a large rimmed baking sheet, a small baking dish, and an 8-inch baking dish.

2. Put the walnuts into the small baking dish. Separate the pita rounds so you have 2 thin rounds. Cut them into large and small pieces (triangles, rectangles, squares) and lay them on the baking sheet in one layer. Sprinkle sparingly with olive oil, rosemary, and salt. You'll need to toast the rounds in batches.

3. Toast the walnuts and bread for 8 to 10 minutes, checking them halfway through baking. Turn the walnuts in the dish. During baking, make sure the small pita toasts don't brown too much before the larger ones are done. Remove from the oven. Leave the oven on.

4. Set the cheese overlapping in the 8-inch baking dish. Transfer to the oven and roast for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the cheese melts and is starting to brown.

5. Drizzle the cheese with honey and sprinkle with walnuts. Serve with the toasts.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from "Bitter Honey"