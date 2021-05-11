Recipe: Smooth, cool ricotta with a dab of fig jam is a delightful hors d’oeuvre with no cooking necessary

Serves 4

You often see recipes that combine ricotta and fresh figs. This is just an offshoot of that -- a dish of whole-milk ricotta with a large spoonful of fig jam in the center, so you get the smooth, cool, rich cheese with a little sweetness. Buy the best quality ricotta you can find (it's one of three ingredients; the other is parsley) and spoon the cheese onto crackers. No cooking necessary.

2 cups whole-milk ricotta ¼ cup fig jam (or fig-orange jam) 2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley

1. Have on hand a 3- or 4-cup shallow bowl.

2. In the bowl, spread the ricotta with a butter knife or the back of a spoon into an even layer. Spoon the fig jam in the center, leaving a white rim of ricotta around the edge. Sprinkle with parsley and serve with a small spoon and toasts.

Sheryl Julian