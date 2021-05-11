Recipe: This dish of baked creamy feta with tomatoes takes zero prep

Serves 4

Slice tomatoes and arrange them in a baking dish (or in individual dishes), add slices of creamy feta, sprinkle with Greek oregano or fresh leaves, and a little olive oil and bake. This is a zero-prep dish with really nice results.

Olive oil (for sprinkling) 2 medium tomatoes, cored and sliced ½ pound creamy imported feta (such as Greek or French) 1 tablespoon dried Greek oregano or 2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Lightly oil an 8-inch baking dish or 4 individual dishes (about 3 inches each).

2. In the dish, lay the tomatoes overlapping. Sprinkle with olive oil. Add the feta and sprinkle with olive oil and dried or fresh oregano.

3. Bake the feta for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the top is starting to brown and the juices are bubbling at the edges. Serve with crusty bread.

Sheryl Julian