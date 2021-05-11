Rich, creamy, and healthy cashew shakes

For five years, Caroline Olsen has been selling her Nutty Life organic cashew and almond milks she first created in a Malden kitchen. Later, Olsen moved the production to Woodstock, Vt., and also added oat milk. Her alternative milks are prepared without stabilizing gums, sweetened with Medjool dates, and have four times more nuts and oats than most other brands. Now, Olsen has introduced cashew shakes in vanilla bean and chocolate with organic cocoa. The shakes contain 35 percent nuts, which makes them creamy. Silky and refreshing, with seven to eight grams of plant protein, the beverages are a delicious snack or base for a smoothie. You can use the vanilla as a coffee creamer. Pour the shakes into molds and freeze them into popsicles (about $5 for 10 ounces). Available at City Feed and Supply, 672 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, 617-553-4822; home delivery services like Crescent Ridge, New England Country Mart, and Mass Food Delivery, or at nutty-life.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND