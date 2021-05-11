When it’s time to have friends over again, don’t get too ambitious

Over the years, I got smarter and things got simpler. I embraced other patterns. One year I only bought and served food that was on special that week. Once it was turkey backs and necks, another time meaty soup bones. Guests didn’t seem to mind my low-budget wonders, or at least didn’t say. An entire dinner took no longer to make than that Rotolo di Pasta (not including simmering time). There was the summer I made salade Nicoise for everyone, varying the traditional tuna with grilled salmon. Or the year I made every dinner party entree in the pressure cooker.

When I think of all the dinner parties I’ve cooked over the years, I can’t believe what I was up to. There was my serious meat stage, when I liked the idea of turning a whole chicken into a galantine that was stuffed with more meat and rolled into a cylinder. My homemade pasta cycle progressed from fettuccine strands churned out of a machine to a hand-rolled pasta sheet the size of the kitchen table, spread with ricotta and spinach, and rolled up into an elongated log. I wrapped it in a tea towel, submerged it in a pot of boiling water, sliced it when cooked through and cool, covered it with cheese sauce, and sent it into the oven to brown. That was one course.

When you and your friends are fully vaxed, and you're reading to entertain again, start with drinks outdoors and a hearty cheese hors d’oeuvre such as (clockwise from top): Roasted Pecorino with Honey and Walnuts; Baked Feta with Tomatoes; Ricotta with Fig Jam.

Advertisement

And then the pandemic came and our dining room and the big table looked like a great place to do all kinds of things that had nothing to do with dining.

And now here we are, emerging from isolation and cooking for friends again. And if it had become simple before in my kitchen, now everything’s a breeze, all still homemade, but I’m not knocking myself out hours-wise.

That’s my advice to you, too. When you and your friends are fully vaxed, start with drinks on your patio or balcony now that it’s warmer. A hearty cheese hors d’oeuvre and a glass of wine are a fine way to ease back into entertaining.

Advertisement

One of my new, incredibly simple little nibbles is fresh ricotta with a big dollop of fig jam spooned onto crackers. The cool, rich cheese with the sweet jam is a wonderful combination and the dish takes minutes to assemble (no cooking!).

I also like roasted pecorino, especially the really good cheese from Sardinia called pecorino sardo, which you slice and send into a hot oven, then drizzle with honey and toasted walnuts. To make something similar to the ultra-thin Sardinian bread pane carasau, you can toast pita with a drizzle of olive oil and chopped rosemary. The aromatic herb and crisp toasts with the warm, chewy cheese and nuts makes a dish with more complicated tastes than you’re expecting.

Feta and tomatoes is another winning combination, and when they’re baked together with dried wild oregano, so the cheese is hot and the tomatoes collapse a little, you can spoon them onto baguette slices for a filling little nibble.

Start small and don’t get too ambitious. It’s been over a year of quiet dining rooms in every home. Entertaining right now may seem like learning to ride a bike again. That is, wobbly at first, a little unsure, and then the muscle memory kicks in and you remember how it all used to work. Which is to say, smoothly and great fun. Good hosts are artists who can serve beautiful food with few mishaps, keep the conversation going, and make everyone feel like they’re at the top of their game.

Advertisement

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.