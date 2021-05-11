14-year-old boy arrested after loaded gun discovered in vehicle during traffic stop

Boston police arrested a 14-year-old boy Monday after officers discovered he had a warrant for his arrest on a carjacking charge and a loaded gun in his waistband during a traffic stop, police said.

Officers in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Gaston Street in Roxbury pulled the vehicle over at about 5:37 p.m. Monday after confirming its registration was expired, Boston police wrote in a statement on their website. The car’s registration had been expired since October. The car’s other passengers were both not wearing seatbelts, prompting officers to ask for their identification, police said.

While conducting “queries” of the vehicle’s passengers, officers discovered the 14-year-old boy riding in the backseat had a felony straight warrant for carjacking and carrying a firearm without a license, police said. The boy also had a misdemeanor default warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.