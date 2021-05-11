2 dead after sailboat sinks in Rhode Island

Two people are dead after their sailboat sank in Greenwich Bay off Warwick, R.I., on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said.
Environmental police officers and the marine task force responded between 4:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and pulled a male and a female unresponsive from the water, , according to Gail Mastrati, assistant to the director of DEM.
The victims, who have not been identified late Tuesday night, were brought to shore at the Oakland Beach Boat Ramp, Mastrati said.
It is unclear what caused the boat to take on water and sink. The incident is under investigation.
