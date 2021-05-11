2 dead after sailboat sinks in Rhode Island

Two people are dead after their sailboat sank in Greenwich Bay off Warwick, R.I., on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said.

Environmental police officers and the marine task force responded between 4:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and pulled a male and a female unresponsive from the water, , according to Gail Mastrati, assistant to the director of DEM.