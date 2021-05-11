3 RISD projects selected by NASA, and could one day be tested in space

A wearable container for rock samples, a space-dust repeller, and an augmented-reality headset are among the project proposals that were chosen for the BIG Idea Challenge and other NASA programs.

PROVIDENCE — Three projects from the Rhode Island School of Design’s new Space Design club have been selected by NASA for upcoming development programs that could soon be tested in space.

Brown University and RISD students worked in collaboration on a space dust migration design, which NASA selected for further development.

The Space Design Club formed last fall. It succeeded the university’s Rover Club, which was launched to compete in NASA’s annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge, but was disbanded because the team could not build and race the vehicles during the pandemic. The Space Design Club worked entirely remotely.

The TEST_RAD has electrostatically-charged fibers. Rhode Island School of Design

The space dust project, which was a collaboration between RISD and Brown University students, was one of seven projects selected from the BIG Idea Challenge, which had more than 100 entries. Most of the applicants were from graduate and PhD programs.

TEST-RAD, or Tufted Electrostatic Solution to Regolith Adhesion Dilemma, was intended to protect astronauts and their equipment from space dust, which is also known as regolith. They are spiky particles that are similar in size to asbestos and they cling to surfaces and damage the lungs.

“The technology we’re developing uses densely packed fibers that are electrostatically charged to repel the dust,” said Space Design club vice president Hannah Dunnigan in a statement.

They said their intention was to apply the technology to space suits, but NASA engineers suggested that the tech would need to be tested in a lower-stakes setting first, such as being part of a camera lens or a battery cover that traveled to space.

Also selected for funding was the Micro-G Next project, which is “a dispenser that attaches to an astronaut’s space suit, making it easy to collect samples during space walks.”

The team's Micro-G Next project is a dispenser that can attach to the astronaut's space suit and collect samples during space walks. Rhode Island School of Design

“The body of the dispenser is made out of folded aluminum, and we’re doing most of the work in the Industrial Design department’s metal shop,” said Dunnigan. NASA will test a completed prototype in a simulated microgravity environment.

The third proposal to be selected was part of the NASA Suits (Spacesuit User Interface Technologies for Students) Competition. It is an augmented reality headset that can project anything from data and maps to other mission-critical information inside an astronaut’s helmet visor during space walks.

“Our design will help astronauts navigate the lunar surface, take field notes, record geological samples and display telemetry data such as oxygen levels or pressure in the suit,” said Selena Yang, a vice president of RISD’s Space Design club.

Yang said the team will conduct research and gather further data from software engineers, designers and astronauts to present their ideas this fall.





