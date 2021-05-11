Death of cat in Cambridge neighborhood may be linked to two other assaults on animals, investigators say

The MSPCA now believes the brutal death of Gosha, a cat discovered last week in Cambridge bound by its hind legs with 11 BB gun shots in its body, may not be an isolated incident, the animal welfare group said Tuesday.
In a statement, the group said there are “striking similarities” between the Gosha case and an earlier attack of another cat in East Cambridge on March 4, as well as a third cat named Buddy “who went missing in early May and returned on May 5 suffering from some kind of burn.”
“Post-mortem testing on Gosha confirmed that he suffered chemical or thermal burns in addition to BB gunshot wounds,” the statement said. “The second cat, whose owners have asked to remain anonymous, was let outside by her owner at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3.”
That feline, the statement said, returned home the following morning with “multiple BB gunshot wounds across her left side.” The owner filed a police report and rushed the cat to Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston where veterinarians managed to remove some, but not all, of the BBs, the MSPCA said. The cat survived.
And, the MSPCA said, that cat had been wearing an ID collar, but the collar was missing when she returned home. Gosha was also wearing a collar the day he disappeared; his collar was also missing when he was discovered May 6.
Anyone with information on the cases is urged to call the MSPCA’s Law Enforcement line at 800-628-5808 or the Cambridge police at 617-349-3300, said the statement from the MSPCA, which is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an animal cruelty conviction in Gosha’s case.
