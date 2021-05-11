Death of cat in Cambridge neighborhood may be linked to two other assaults on animals, investigators say

The MSPCA now believes the brutal death of Gosha, a cat discovered last week in Cambridge bound by its hind legs with 11 BB gun shots in its body, may not be an isolated incident, the animal welfare group said Tuesday.

In a statement, the group said there are “striking similarities” between the Gosha case and an earlier attack of another cat in East Cambridge on March 4, as well as a third cat named Buddy “who went missing in early May and returned on May 5 suffering from some kind of burn.”

“Post-mortem testing on Gosha confirmed that he suffered chemical or thermal burns in addition to BB gunshot wounds,” the statement said. “The second cat, whose owners have asked to remain anonymous, was let outside by her owner at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3.”