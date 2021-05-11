Fire destroys New Hampshire barn at farm visited by presidents, candidates

STRATHAM, N.H. (AP) — A fire destroyed a barn at a New Hampshire farm that’s been the backdrop for political events for Republican presidents and candidates through the years.

The fire burned down the Scamman Farm barn in Stratham. The fire broke out a little after 10:30 p.m. Monday. Fire crews from numerous towns responded. The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Stratham Fire Department said.

“Everyone is safe, our family is safe! Thank you to everyone for the kind words and most importantly Thank you to all of the fire fighters that put themselves on the line to keep everyone safe," the owners said early Tuesday in a Facebook post.