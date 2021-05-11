Four families displaced as fire damages Dennis Port apartment building

A fast-moving two-alarm fire ripped through a condo in Dennis Port early Tuesday — displacing all 11 of the building’s residents and a cat, which was revived at the scene, fire officials said.

Dennis firefighters responded to the fire at 75 Union Wharf Rd. at 12:26 a.m. Tuesday, Dennis Fire Chief Robert Brown said in a statement. When firefighters arrived at the scene, police informed them only two of the building’s 11 residents were accounted for. Firefighters then quickly searched the two-and-a-half-story wood-frame building and found the remaining residents sitting in vehicles down the street, Brown said.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the basement on all four sides of the building and fire stretching up the back of the building, Brown said. The fire, which began in the basement, burned through the floor of two of the building’s four units. The other two units suffered smoke damage but firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading into those units, Brown said.