How Pfizer vaccine approval for younger kids raises questions on whether shots will be required to return to school

Governor Charlie Baker said last week the state is “a long way away from making a decision about that,” and a circuitous answer from him on the issue Monday suggested state leaders still have not formalized their plans. Baker did not provide a direct answer on whether he would require students to be vaccinated. Instead, he said the state believes in incentives, but he did not provide details.

With Monday’s authorization of the first coronavirus vaccine for 12-to-15-year-olds, questions are bubbling up about whether most Massachusetts students will be required to get vaccinated before returning to school buildings this fall.

“Well, we’ve been big believers in what I call, you know, incentives, and making sure there aren’t any barriers to getting vaccinated,” he answered at the end of a press conference on COVID-19 vaccinations. “That’s been our approach all along, and it’s been a pretty effective one, and I think that’s probably the approach we would pursue going forward on this stuff as well.”

Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine, which has been available for months for people 16 and older, on Monday received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, an exciting development for many who hope this could bring a sense of normalcy back to young people’s lives.

A CDC advisory committee is set to meet Wednesday to recommend how the vaccine should be used in the new age group. A spokeswoman for the state’s COVID-19 command center said the group of medical and public health experts are awaiting further guidance out of Wednesday’s meeting but “actively planning” for the vaccination of 12-to-15-year-olds.

No state has required students to get a coronavirus vaccine yet, Kristine Bowman, a Michigan State University professor of law and education policy, wrote in a story for The Conversation on Monday. However, the Los Angeles Unified School District, the largest school district in the country, has said it will require vaccines.

One key consideration for school and public health leaders: No coronavirus vaccine has received full FDA approval yet, only emergency use authorization.

“How a lack of full approval would affect state decisions about school vaccine mandates and how the courts might view those decisions remains to be seen,” she wrote.

Massachusetts health officials currently require students to receive a variety of vaccinations, including immunizations for polio, hepatitis B, and measles, mumps, and rubella. Students’ families can claim medical or religious exemptions; most in Massachusetts are religious, according to the state.

State school immunization surveys from 2019 found that only 0.4 percent of Suffolk County kindergarten students had a vaccine exemption — the smallest percentage of any Massachusetts county — while Dukes County had the highest portion at 7.5 percent.

Last year, state public health officials briefly added the flu vaccine to its immunization requirements — a move that was believed to be the first of its kind in the nation. The mandate had required nearly all students under the age of 30 get a flu vaccine by the end of the year in response to concerns that dual coronavirus and flu outbreaks could overwhelm hospitals.

The requirement was dropped in January — after some pushback — and after public health data revealed it was a mild flu season.

Coronavirus cases in the state’s public schools, special education programs, and educational collaboratives have been dropping in recent weeks.

With about 690,000 students attending some form of in-person learning for the week that ended May 5, just over 600 positive cases were reported to state education officials. Three weeks earlier, for the week of April 8-14, a record-high of 1,095 cases were reported among about 650,000 students.

Documented in-school transmission of the virus has been limited, both state and public health leaders have said.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.