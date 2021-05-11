Bones found on Fuller Street in Dorchester

“Bones were found outside a dwelling,” Boyle said in a brief statement.

Police responded to 120 Fuller St. shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Detective John Boyle, a Boston police spokesman, said.

An investigation is underway after possible human remains were found outside a home on Fuller Street in Dorchester Tuesday, police said.

Police units at Fuller Street requested the homicide unit to the scene, Boyle said.

It is unclear how long the remains have been there.

Evandro Carvalho, who lives up the street and was headed to pick up lunch, described the situation as “unfortunate.”

“It’s just another traumatizing thing,” he said. “Unfortunately, it’s an incident that’s common here.”

Carvalho, who was a state representative and is running for city council, said he didn’t want to jump to conclusions but noted the impact of continued police activity in the neighborhood.

“I feel for all of us, all the neighbors,” he said. “I’m raising two daughters down the street myself, it’s just sad.”

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.



