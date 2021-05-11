It’s another big week for charter schools in Rhode Island

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m old enough to remember when the Red Sox were 0-3. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 149,948 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, after adding 330 new cases since May 7. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 2.3 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 11.4 percent. The state announced three more deaths, bringing the total to 2,690. There were 97 people in the hospital, and 440,556 residents were fully vaccinated.

We still don’t know what state lawmakers will do about charter schools this year, but it sure looks like the Rhode Island Department of Education will move forward with a plan to approve three new schools in Providence.

The Council on Elementary and Secondary Education has scheduled a meeting for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to consider final approval for Excel Academy Rhode Island, the Nuestro Mundo Public Charter School, and Providence Preparatory Charter School. The Department of Education has already given the Achievement First mayoral academy the go-ahead to expand.

Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green has recommended approval for all three schools. Nuestro Mundo and Providence Prep would open this year, while Excel Academy plans to open at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.

Wednesday’s council vote comes amid significant uncertainty in the charter school space. The state Senate has already approved a three-year moratorium on the expansion of charter schools, which would apply to Excel Academy, Nuestro Mundo, and Providence Prep. But the House of Representatives has not yet taken up the bill.

Governor Dan McKee has said he opposes the charter school moratorium, and the charter schools are likely to sue the state if the bill is approved and retroactively includes the schools set to be approved on Wednesday.

The three new schools would eventually enroll 2,852 students, mostly from Providence. (Excel Academy will also accept students from Central Falls and North Providence.)

⚓ With Polar Park set to officially open later today, Ed Fitzpatrick looks at what could happen with McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket. Read more.

⚓ Why Middletown and New Bedford have gone to war over... doughnuts. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island is one of just 14 states that does not compensate people who spent time in jail for crimes they did not commit. But Amanda Milkovits reports that could soon change. Read more.

⚓ Two Rhode Island doctors are working to fill a plane with supplies for people in India, which continue to be hit hard by COVID-19. Read more.

⚓ Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera delivered her first budget address on Monday, outlining priorities in a $19.3 million spending plan for fiscal year 2022. Read more.

⚓ Health: The FDA has authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for kids who are 12 to 15 years old. Read more.

⚓ Politics: Was beating Joseph Kennedy III the best thing that ever happened to US Senator Ed Markey? Read more.

⚓ Work: The global health crisis has caused people to take stock of their careers — and then take a leap they might not have had the freedom, or courage, to make otherwise. Read more.

⚓ Sports: Remember when pitchers used to throw complete games? It’s now the norm for starters to pitch just five innings (or less). Read more.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee will mark the one millionth vaccine dose in Rhode Island at Rhode Island Hospital at 9 a.m.

⚓ Governor McKee, state Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien, and Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera will celebrate United for Infrastructure Week at the Pawtucket - Central Falls Commuter Rail site at 1 p.m.

⚓ The Senate Finance Committee will discuss the Rhode Island Department of Education’s budget this afternoon.

⚓ The Jewelry District Association is meeting at 5 p.m. to discuss the impact that rising waters could have on the neighborhood. You can watch it on Zoom here.

