Man ordered held without bail in drug-related murder in Hyde Park

Emmanuel Maldonado allegedly shot 22-year-old Storlen Webster after Webster and two friends arrived at his Hyde Park residence to purchase marijuana, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said in a statement. When they arrived at 10 Ellis St. in Hyde Park on Dec. 13, Webster and a friend exited their vehicle and “interacted” with Maldonado. Maldonado then allegedly fired a shot, striking Webster in the abdomen.

A 21-year-old Boston man accused of killing a Roxbury man during a drug deal that turned violent in December was ordered held without bail in Suffolk Superior Court during a Tuesday arraignment on murder charges, Suffolk County prosecutors said.

Webster and his friend then rushed back to their vehicle in an attempt to flee the area, but Maldonado allegedly continued shooting at them, prosecutors said. Maldonado then caused the vehicle to become disabled.

The victims, including Webster, then attempted to flee on foot. Webster collapsed a “short distance” from the vehicle and eventually succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to a hospital, prosecutors said.

Maldonado was indicted by a Suffolk Grand Jury on March 31 and arrested by Boston police Friday in Mattapan after a brief struggle, Rollins’ office said. He now faces a number of charges, including a single count of second-degree murder, three counts of armed assault with intent to murder, and a single count of both unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

“As a result of violence perpetrated by Mr. Maldonado, the Webster family is now left to cope with the pain and loss of their loved one. There are also two surviving victims of this attack who must now live with the trauma of what they have endured,” Rollins said in the statement. “My office will continue to work with these victims and survivors as this case moves forward through the criminal legal system.”

Maldonado returns to court on May 22, prosecutors said.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.



