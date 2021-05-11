A new walk-up, drive-up vaccination site is opening at McCoy Stadium Wednesday

The once-beloved, 79-year old baseball field that once displayed Red Sox hopefuls turned into a COVID-19 testing site during the pandemic. At one time last summer, it held diners on the field for a unique outdoor dining experience. And on Wednesday, 14 months into the pandemic, it will become a walk-up and drive-up vaccination site.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — McCoy Stadium, the former home of the Pawtucket PawSox, is about to transform once again during the pandemic.

The City of Pawtucket, in partnership with the Rhode Island National Guard and Rhode Island Medical Reserve Corps Disaster Medical Assistance Team, will open the vaccination site each Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The stadium will continue to be used as a COVID-19 testing site by AccuReference Medical Lab.

“Our goal is to provide accessible drive-up and walk-up vaccinations for those who still need to get vaccinated,” said Mayor Donald R. Grebien.

Rhode Island National Guard Lieutenant Colonel Brendan Carroll said hosting the site at McCoy is an attempt to “break down all barriers hindering people from getting their vaccine” by making getting inoculated as “convenient as possible.”

Appointments at McCoy can be found at vaccinateri.org, but walk-ins are welcomed, and encouraged.





Alexa Gagosz