Newton School Committee approves later start times for high schools

Newton is poised to begin later start times for the city’s two high schools this fall, after the School Committee on Monday supported a plan for students to start classes at 9 a.m.
The changes, approved in a unanimous 9-0 vote, also shifts the start times for the city’s elementary and middle schools 10 minutes earlier to accommodate the changes for older students.
Implementation of the changes is expected to move ahead for the fall, pending completion of negotiations with the Newton Teachers Association, according to Toby Romer, assistant superintendent for secondary education and special programs. The association represents more than 2,000 teachers and other school employees.
Newton school officials spent years developing a plan for later start times, and their implementation was delayed by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
School officials have repeatedly cited research indicating that teenagers benefit from later school start times because they need more sleep. The additional rest decreases stress and mental health concerns, according to the school department.
The high schools’ current schedule -- created in response to the pandemic -- begins at 9:15 a.m., and ends at 3:55 p.m., according to Romer. The later start for high schoolers has led to clear benefits to student wellness, according to the school department, including improved sleep patterns, academic preparedness, and overall well-being.
Under the plan approved Monday, Newton North and South high schools will begin at 9 a.m., with dismissals scheduled at 3:45 four days a week. School will be released early on Tuesdays, with dismissal scheduled 20 minutes earlier, at 3:25 p.m., according to the school department.
Before the pandemic, Newton South began school at 7:40 a.m., and North started at 7:50 a.m., he said.
