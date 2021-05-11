Newton School Committee approves later start times for high schools

Newton is poised to begin later start times for the city’s two high schools this fall, after the School Committee on Monday supported a plan for students to start classes at 9 a.m.

The changes, approved in a unanimous 9-0 vote, also shifts the start times for the city’s elementary and middle schools 10 minutes earlier to accommodate the changes for older students.

Implementation of the changes is expected to move ahead for the fall, pending completion of negotiations with the Newton Teachers Association, according to Toby Romer, assistant superintendent for secondary education and special programs. The association represents more than 2,000 teachers and other school employees.