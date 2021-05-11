R.I. has vaccinated 83 percent of ‘identified’ homebound individuals

Tricia Washburn, chief of immunization at the state health department, said she expects that 100 percent of these identified individuals will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of May.

Since mid-February, the state has identified about 3,200 individuals who are homebound.

PROVIDENCE — State health officials said Tuesday that Rhode Island has vaccinated 83 percent of “identified” homebound individuals.

On Feb. 18, the health department released an online form for people to request an in-home COVID-19 vaccination. At first, the form was not available offline, but homebound seniors who were unable to fill out the form were able to request assistance by calling The Point, the state’s healthy aging helpdesk.

Joseph Wendelken, the spokesman for the state health department, said at the time that they were “starting with the people who have provided their information, but will get to additional people in subsequent waves.”

And the state is still identifying homebound individuals who need to be vaccinated.

“Progress is being made,” said Washburn during a COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Subcommittee meeting Tuesday morning.

While the original form was designed for caregivers and loved ones to request an at-home vaccine for homebound Rhode Islanders, Washburn said individuals can now call or e-mail to request an in-home vaccination depending on the municipality in which they live.

In-home vaccination appointments should be made Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Here’s a comprehensive list of contact information by city or town, which can also be found here:

Barrington : PACE-RI, Phone: 401-654-4645

Bristol: MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000

Burrillville : MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000

Central Falls : MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000

Charlestown : Alert Ambulance, E-mail: : Alert Ambulance, E-mail: AlertMIHC@AlertEMS.com , Phone: 508-944-7722

Coventry : Alert Ambulance, E-mail: : Alert Ambulance, E-mail: AlertMIHC@AlertEMS.com , Phone: 508-944-7722

Cranston : Alert Ambulance, E-mail: : Alert Ambulance, E-mail: AlertMIHC@AlertEMS.com , Phone: 508-944-7722

Cumberland: Cumberland EMS, Phone: 401-334-3090

East Greenwich : Alert Ambulance, E-mail: : Alert Ambulance, E-mail: AlertMIHC@AlertEMS.com , Phone: 508-944-7722

East Providence : PACE-RI, Phone: 401-654-4645

Exeter : Alert Ambulance, E-mail: : Alert Ambulance, E-mail: AlertMIHC@AlertEMS.com , Phone: 508-944-7722

Foster : MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000

Glocester : MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000

Hopkinton : Alert Ambulance, E-mail: : Alert Ambulance, E-mail: AlertMIHC@AlertEMS.com , Phone: 508-944-7722

Jamestown : MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000

Johnston : MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000

Lincoln : MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000

Little Compton : MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000

Middletown : PACE-RI, Phone: 401-654-4645

Narragansett : Alert Ambulance, E-mail: : Alert Ambulance, E-mail: AlertMIHC@AlertEMS.com , Phone: 508-944-7722

Newport : PACE-RI, Phone: 401-654-4645

North Kingstown : Alert Ambulance, E-mail: : Alert Ambulance, E-mail: AlertMIHC@AlertEMS.com , Phone: 508-944-7722

North Providence : MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000

North Smithfield : MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000

Pawtucket : MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000

Portsmouth : PACE-RI, Phone: 401-654-4645

Providence : MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000

Richmond : Alert Ambulance, E-mail: : Alert Ambulance, E-mail: AlertMIHC@AlertEMS.com , Phone: 508-944-7722

Scituate : MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000

Smithfield : MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000

South Kingstown : Alert Ambulance, E-mail: : Alert Ambulance, E-mail: AlertMIHC@AlertEMS.com , Phone: 508-944-7722

Tiverton : MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000

Warren : MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000

Warwick : Alert Ambulance, E-mail: : Alert Ambulance, E-mail: AlertMIHC@AlertEMS.com , Phone: 508-944-7722

West Greenwich : Alert Ambulance, E-mail: : Alert Ambulance, E-mail: AlertMIHC@AlertEMS.com , Phone: 508-944-7722

West Warwick : Alert Ambulance, E-mail: : Alert Ambulance, E-mail: AlertMIHC@AlertEMS.com , Phone: 508-944-7722

Westerly : PACE-RI, Phone: 401-654-4645

Woonsocket: PACE-RI, Phone: 401-654-4645





