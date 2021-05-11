R.I. has vaccinated 83 percent of ‘identified’ homebound individuals

PROVIDENCE — State health officials said Tuesday that Rhode Island has vaccinated 83 percent of “identified” homebound individuals.
Since mid-February, the state has identified about 3,200 individuals who are homebound.
Tricia Washburn, chief of immunization at the state health department, said she expects that 100 percent of these identified individuals will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of May.
On Feb. 18, the health department released an online form for people to request an in-home COVID-19 vaccination. At first, the form was not available offline, but homebound seniors who were unable to fill out the form were able to request assistance by calling The Point, the state’s healthy aging helpdesk.
Joseph Wendelken, the spokesman for the state health department, said at the time that they were “starting with the people who have provided their information, but will get to additional people in subsequent waves.”
And the state is still identifying homebound individuals who need to be vaccinated.
“Progress is being made,” said Washburn during a COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Subcommittee meeting Tuesday morning.
While the original form was designed for caregivers and loved ones to request an at-home vaccine for homebound Rhode Islanders, Washburn said individuals can now call or e-mail to request an in-home vaccination depending on the municipality in which they live.
In-home vaccination appointments should be made Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Here’s a comprehensive list of contact information by city or town, which can also be found here:
- Barrington: PACE-RI, Phone: 401-654-4645
- Bristol: MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000
- Burrillville: MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000
- Central Falls: MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000
- Charlestown: Alert Ambulance, E-mail: AlertMIHC@AlertEMS.com, Phone: 508-944-7722
- Coventry: Alert Ambulance, E-mail: AlertMIHC@AlertEMS.com, Phone: 508-944-7722
- Cranston: Alert Ambulance, E-mail: AlertMIHC@AlertEMS.com, Phone: 508-944-7722
- Cumberland: Cumberland EMS, Phone: 401-334-3090
- East Greenwich: Alert Ambulance, E-mail: AlertMIHC@AlertEMS.com, Phone: 508-944-7722
- East Providence: PACE-RI, Phone: 401-654-4645
- Exeter: Alert Ambulance, E-mail: AlertMIHC@AlertEMS.com, Phone: 508-944-7722
- Foster: MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000
- Glocester: MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000
- Hopkinton: Alert Ambulance, E-mail: AlertMIHC@AlertEMS.com, Phone: 508-944-7722
- Jamestown: MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000
- Johnston: MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000
- Lincoln: MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000
- Little Compton: MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000
- Middletown: PACE-RI, Phone: 401-654-4645
- Narragansett: Alert Ambulance, E-mail: AlertMIHC@AlertEMS.com, Phone: 508-944-7722
- Newport: PACE-RI, Phone: 401-654-4645
- North Kingstown: Alert Ambulance, E-mail: AlertMIHC@AlertEMS.com, Phone: 508-944-7722
- North Providence: MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000
- North Smithfield: MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000
- Pawtucket: MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000
- Portsmouth: PACE-RI, Phone: 401-654-4645
- Providence: MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000
- Richmond: Alert Ambulance, E-mail: AlertMIHC@AlertEMS.com, Phone: 508-944-7722
- Scituate: MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000
- Smithfield: MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000
- South Kingstown: Alert Ambulance, E-mail: AlertMIHC@AlertEMS.com, Phone: 508-944-7722
- Tiverton: MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000
- Warren: MedTech Ambulance, Phone: 401-726-2000
- Warwick: Alert Ambulance, E-mail: AlertMIHC@AlertEMS.com, Phone: 508-944-7722
- West Greenwich: Alert Ambulance, E-mail: AlertMIHC@AlertEMS.com, Phone: 508-944-7722
- West Warwick: Alert Ambulance, E-mail: AlertMIHC@AlertEMS.com, Phone: 508-944-7722
- Westerly: PACE-RI, Phone: 401-654-4645
- Woonsocket: PACE-RI, Phone: 401-654-4645
Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.