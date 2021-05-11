R.I. House Speaker’s law office damaged in Warwick blaze

A 2-alarm fire broke out Tuesday night in the building that houses the law office of Rhode Island House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi, a spokesperson for Shekarchi said.

Firefighters were battling the blaze late Tuesday in a commercial building on College Hill Road in Warwick. No one was inside at the time, according to Emily Martineau, deputy communications director for the House Speaker.

Shekarchi was notified and went to the scene after a late night at the State House, where lawmakers debated and approved a 20-year deal for IGT and Bally’s to handle the state’s gambling technology.