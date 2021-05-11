Salem lifts outdoor mask mandate

“It seems evident the risk is low for outdoor transmission,” Jeremy Schiller, the board’s chair, said during the Zoom meeting.

The 5-0 decision followed an hour-long discussion of how to best follow the science and data to limit transmission and protect businesses and front-line workers.

The Salem Board of Health unanimously voted Tuesday night to lift the outdoor mask mandate Tuesday night, adopting the state’s mask requirements which were relaxed at the end of April .

The vote was “in no way” a relaxation of precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, including social distancing, indoor masking, and vaccination, Schiller said.

Board members Sara Moore and Geraldine Yuhas, who both said they were previously skeptical of rescinding the mandate, said new CDC guidelines made them feel more confident in safely lifting the mandate.

“I’m all for lifting the mask mandate, but really being strict with people wearing masks in stores and in restaurants,” Yuhas siad.

The board members discussed what metric other than CDC guidance could be used to lift the mandate, such as a positivity rate or percent of people who are vaccinated.

“We don’t have any guidance for what that metric would be,” Moore said.

They also discussed how to best prepare businesses to deal with people who refuse to wear masks. Health Agent David Greenbaum said businesses will receive new signage and free masks to give out.

“These solutions actually work,” Board Member Datanis Elias said.

Many residents who spoke at the meeting agreed with the decision, including business-owners Alexis Pharae and Benjamin Addam.

“Even if the outdoor mask mandate is lifted, we are still very confident in our ability and our staff’s ability to control our space,” Addam said.

One resident and business-owner Ana Campos urged the board to keep the outdoor mask mandate in place, saying removing it would put service workers at risk as tourists visit the historic city.

“We need to remember that unvaccinated people who don’t believe in the pandemic are going to be flocking to Salem,” she said.

Board members acknowledged that some residents may feel uneasy about rescinding the mandate.

“It has been really scary for a really long time for a lot of reasons,” Moore said. “So I just want to acknowledge that I understand where folks who are feeling really anxious are coming from.”

