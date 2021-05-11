Three-alarm fire destroys barn at historic New Hampshire farm visited by presidential candidates

“The challenge was it was such a large structure,” Larrabee said in a telephone interview. “The barn is over 100 years old, it took a lot of water. We had to shuttle the water in.”

Firefighters responded to Scamman Farm at 69 Portsmouth Ave. in Stratham at 10:36 p.m. and found the barn engulfed in flames, according to Stratham Fire Chief Matt Larrabee.

Larrabee said it took couple of hours to get the blaze under control. Two other barns close by sustained some damage — one by one heat and one by fire — but managed to be saved, he said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, he said.

The farm has long been an important stop on the political trail for Republican candidates. In 2011 Mitt Romney went to the farm to announce that he was running for president, and Romney returned a few years later to endorse Scott Brown when he was running for a seat in the US Senate. Presidents George W. Bush, and his father, George H.W. Bush, have also visited the farm.

The farm house at Scamman Farm was built in 1776 and over the years the property has been used as a chicken farm, apple orchard, draft horse farm, and dairy farm, according to the farm’s website.

Doug and Stella Scamman — both of whom served in the New Hampshire House of Representatives — purchased the farm house and land in 1972 when it was known as Bittersweet Farm. In 2010 their son Kirk and his fiancée Sue Fernholz took over and “created the Scamman Farm you know today,” the website states.

Today Scamman Farm is home to two greenhouses, 300 acres of conservation land, a 6-acre corn maze, and a pumpkin shack. Their main products are hay, pumpkins, and eggs.

Fire departments from many surrounding towns provided mutual aid Monday night, including Exeter, Portsmouth, Newmarket, Newfields, Hampton Falls, Kensington, East Kingston, Kingston, Brentwood, Candia, Lee, Durham, Hampton, North Hampton, Greenland, Epping, South Hampton, Seabrook, Rye, and Newington, according to a Facebook post by the Stratham Fire Department.

The owners of Scamman Farm thanked firefighters for their efforts.

“Everyone is safe, our family is safe!” the owners wrote in a Facebook post. “Thank you to everyone for the kind words and most importantly Thank you to all of the fire fighters that put themselves on the line to keep everyone safe.”





