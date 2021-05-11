Nine residents displaced by two-alarm fire at Dorchester home

A 2-alarm fire swept through a two-family home in Dorchester Tuesday morning, displacing nine residents, fire officials said.
The fire at 31 Nazing St. was reported around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, said Brian Alkins, a fire department spokesman. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke showing and a fire originating in the basement that had spread up to the roof of the two-and-a-half-story brick building.
One of the home’s occupants self-evacuated, Alkins said.
Seven adults and two children were displaced, Alkins said. No one was injured in the blaze.
Damage to the residence was estimated at $300,000, Alkins said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Firefighters will remain at the scene “for a while” to check for hot spots, Alkins said.
