Nine residents displaced by two-alarm fire at Dorchester home

The fire at 31 Nazing St. was reported around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, said Brian Alkins, a fire department spokesman. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke showing and a fire originating in the basement that had spread up to the roof of the two-and-a-half-story brick building.

A 2-alarm fire swept through a two-family home in Dorchester Tuesday morning, displacing nine residents, fire officials said.

One of the home’s occupants self-evacuated, Alkins said.

The Tuesday morning fire at 31 Nazing St. began in the basement, fire officials said. Boston Fire Department

Seven adults and two children were displaced, Alkins said. No one was injured in the blaze.

Damage to the residence was estimated at $300,000, Alkins said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Firefighters will remain at the scene “for a while” to check for hot spots, Alkins said.

