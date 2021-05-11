USS Constitution will reopen on May 21 for public tours in Charlestown

The statement said the boat, first launched in 1797 and dubbed “Old Ironsides,” will reopen to the public for tours “after the underway,” from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m on May 21. Once reopened, the statement said, normal visiting hours will be Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“USS Constitution is scheduled to go underway from Charlestown Navy Yard, Mass. on Friday, May 21, at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate the ship’s reopening to the public,” said a statement from the Navy on Tuesday.

The USS Constitution , closed to the public since November 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic , is dusting off its sea legs again.

“So excited to share this beautiful and historic ship with visitors again,” said Commander John Benda, 76th commanding officer of USS Constitution, in the statement. “We could not think of a better way to sound the reopening bell than with a 21-gun salute while underway aboard Old Ironsides.”

The underway will be broadcast live on the US Navy’s Facebook page, with demonstrations on climbing, firing a 19th-century, 24-pound long gun, and using shipboard weaponry, per the statement. The event will conclude with a 21-gun salute viewable from Fort Independence on Castle Island, the statement said.

The vessel will fire an additional 17-gun salute when it passes US Coast Guard Sector Boston, the former site of the Edmund Hartt Shipyard, where the USS Constitution was built and launched on Oct. 21, 1797, the Navy said.

The statement described the USS Constitution as the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, adding that the vessel played a “crucial role” in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812. The ship actively defended sea lanes from 1797 to 1855, according to the statement.

The Navy says the USS Constitution was undefeated in battle, destroying or capturing 33 opponents. It got its nickname “Old Ironsides” during the War of 1812, when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s hull, the statement said.

The USS Constitution Museum, located in the Charlestown Navy Yard, reopened April 8, according to the Navy. Its regular hours are Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.