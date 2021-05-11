What is your favorite park in your community? Tell us why it’s so special

They’ve been a place to gather with friends and family when our homes were no longer an option. A way to entertain the kids when cabin fever set in. A chance to get in some exercise when gyms were no longer an option. Parks and other outdoor public spaces have played a major role in keeping us sane during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they deserve to be celebrated for it.

As the weather warms up, vaccination rates in Massachusetts remain strong, and outdoor mask rules ease up, we want to hear about your favorite spots to enjoy the outdoors in your community. We all know the Public Garden and Arboretum are always options on a nice summer day. But what are some hidden gems in your town that you want to recognize?