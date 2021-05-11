Whitman officer alerts workers before car crashes into construction site

As Officer Christopher Lee stopped the westbound traffic, the statement said, he noticed a male driver slumped over the wheel of an approaching Honda CRV. The Honda moved forward as Lee approached, almost striking him, and then traveled directly toward the trench the workers were in, officials said.

In a joint statement, Whitman Police Chief Timothy Hanlon and Fire Chief Timothy Grenno said the crash occurred around 11:40 a.m. in the area of 244 South Avenue, or Route 27, where a National Grid crew was working in a trench in the westbound lane.

An alert Whitman police officer helped prevent a tragedy at a local construction site Tuesday morning when an out-of-control driver crashed into a trench, officials said.

Lee, the statement said, “quickly alerted” the crew, allowing them to escape before the Honda plowed into the trench. Authorities believe the motorist suffered a medical emergency before driving through the work site and into the trench, ultimately crashing into a front end loader, the statement said.

According to the release, no injuries were reported from any workers or officers on scene at the time, attributable “in part” to Lee’s quick thinking.

Lee and fellow Officers Kevin Shanteler and Paul Young immediately began rendering aid to the driver, who was later taken to an area hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening, the statement said. The Whitman Fire Department also responded to the scene.

“This incident is proof that police officers provide an important level of safety and awareness while on the scene of a construction site such as this,” Hanlon said in the statement. “The Whitman Police Department is extremely proud of the professionalism exhibited by all of the officers involved in this incident, and we are all thankful that a serious injury — or worse — was avoided.”

