Your child is 12-15 years old and is now eligible for Pfizer’s COVID vaccine. Here’s what you need to know

1] Consent form - Anyone under 18 in Massachusetts has to show written consent from their parent or guardian at a vaccination site to get the shot. Residents can download the written consent form in several languages at the state’s official mass.gov website.

Here’s what Massachusetts parents looking to get their kids the potentially life-saving vaccine should know.

The FDA on Monday cleared Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine for adolescents 12 to 15 years old, enabling millions of more Americans to get the two-shot regimen.

“The parent or guardian does not need to go with the minor to their vaccination appointment to give consent,” the site says.

2] Side effects for the 12-15 group - Pfizer in late March released preliminary results from a study of 2,260 US volunteers aged 12 to 15.

Kids had side effects similar to young adults, the company said. The main side effects are pain, fever, chills and fatigue, particularly after the second dose.

3] How to sign up - Residents can still jump on the state’s Vaxfinder website to book an appointment at a vaccine location in Massachusetts.

In addition, hundreds of pharmacies and the state’s mass vaccination sites are currently accepting walk-in appointments.

4] But there’s a caveat - The state’s mass.gov site on Tuesday morning had no specific guidance on when parents can sign up their 12 to 15-year-olds.

In Rhode Island, Alysia Mihalakos, chief of that state’s Department of Health’s Center for Emergency Preparedness and Response and co-lead of the state’s COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Workgroup, said the state will update the vaccinateri.org website and registration process to include all Rhode Islanders over the age of 12 years old for the Pfizer vaccine.

Mihalakos said there are some technical issues that will be worked through, including ensuring parents with children ages 12 to 15 are only signing up for Pfizer. Mihalakos said that retail pharmacies, such as CVS and Walgreens, will likely update their websites by the end of the day Tuesday.

5] What’s next in DC - An advisory committee to the CDC is scheduled to meet Wednesday to recommend precisely how the vaccine should be used in the 12-to-15-year-old age group, as the panel did after the vaccine was first cleared for use.

Material from the Associated Press and from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

