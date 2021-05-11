Zachary A. Cunha recommended to be next US Attorney for R.I.

But the state’s two Democratic senators are recommending Cunha, who is chief of the civil division for the US Attorney’s office in Rhode Island. Presidents usually ask senators and representatives for recommendations for U.S. Attorney appointments, and usually go on to nominate the person recommended. The nominee must be confirmed by the Senate to serve a four-year term as the state’s chief federal prosecutor.

Aaron L. Weisman, who had been appointed US Attorney by former President Donald J. Trump, resigned in February, and the position is now being filled by Acting United States Attorney Richard B. Myrus.

PROVIDENCE — US Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse on Tuesday said they are urging President Joe Biden to nominate Assistant US Attorney Zachary A. Cunha as the next US Attorney for Rhode Island.

“Zachary Cunha is an experienced prosecutor with an exemplary record of service in the US Attorney’s office,” Reed and Whitehouse said in a joint statement. “He is an outstanding candidate to take on this new role and has solid relationships with the law enforcement, legal, and local communities.”

A federal prosecutor since 2005, Cunha joined the US Attorney’s Office for Rhode Island in 2014 and was promoted to chief of the civil division in February 2018. He previously served as the affirmative civil enforcement coordinator in the office, representing governmental interests, combating fraud, and recovering funds under the Federal False Claims Act.

In 2010, Cunha received the Attorney General’s Award for Exceptional Service, the highest honor conferred by the Department of Justice, for his work as part of the prosecution team that achieved a $2.3 billion dollar civil and criminal resolution of charges against Pfizer for illegal marketing conduct. At the time, that case represented the largest civil recovery and fine ever collected by the Department of Justice in a health care fraud case.

“He has a record of holding the powerful accountable and recognizing the power and responsibility of the US Attorney’s office,” Reed and Whitehouse said. “We are confident Mr. Cunha will be an exceptional US Attorney who will faithfully enforce the law and serve and protect the people of Rhode Island.”

Cunha earned a bachelor’s degree from Brown University in 1998, and a law degree from the George Washington University Law School in 2001.

Cunha began his career with the Justice Department in the Eastern District of New York, where he served as an Assistant US Attorney from 2005 to 2008. He previously worked as an assistant corporation counsel for the City of New York, representing the city and its officers in federal litigation. He also served as an Assistant US Attorney in the District of Massachusetts for five years, commuting to Boston from his home in Rhode Island. He and his family are long-time Rhode Island residents.













Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.