‘A threat America has never seen before’: Liz Cheney says Trump and GOP backers would undermine democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — A combative Rep. Liz Cheney lashed out at leaders of her own Republican Party late Tuesday, accusing former President Donald Trump and his GOP supporters of following a path that would “undermine our democracy.”

On the eve of a closed-door meeting when House Republicans seem certain to oust her from a leadership post because of her clashes with the former president, Cheney, R-Wyo., took to the House floor to state her case.

“I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president’s crusade to undermine our democracy,” Cheney said.