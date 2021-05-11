fb-pixel Skip to main content

‘The election is over’: Watch Representative Liz Cheney speak on the House floor

Updated May 11, 2021, 1 hour ago
In this photo taken Tuesday, April 20, 2021, House Republican Conference Chair Representative Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., spoke to reporters following a GOP meeting at the Capitol in Washington.
In this photo taken Tuesday, April 20, 2021, House Republican Conference Chair Representative Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., spoke to reporters following a GOP meeting at the Capitol in Washington.J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press

Boston Globe video