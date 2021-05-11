More than 3 million people in Mass. are now fully vaccinated

More than 3 million people in Massachusetts are now fully vaccinated, state officials reported Tuesday.

The number of people with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer two-shot vaccines or one shot of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine — rose to 3,005,473 in the state’s latest daily vaccination report.

The state report defines people as “fully vaccinated” if they have received the full number of shots. However, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it doesn’t consider people “fully vaccinated” until 14 days after their final shot because it takes time for the vaccine’s protection to kick in.

The latest report said the total number of coronavirus vaccinations administered during the state’s high-stakes campaign had risen by 56,959 to 6,849,573.

The number of new vaccinations reported Tuesday was slightly larger than on Monday, when 54,137 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 83.8 percent of the 8,172,240 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 3,844,100 first shots and 2,779,983 second shots of the two-shot vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer. It also included 225,490 shots of the Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

Governor Charlie Baker touted the state’s vaccination campaign Tuesday during a remote meeting with President Biden and several other governors. Baker said Monday his administration’s goal of fully vaccinating 4.1 million people could be met sometime in very early June, “but obviously this is the sort of thing we’re going to continue to pay attention to.”





