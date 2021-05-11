Something shocking is happening in Washington: Suddenly there is a chance at bipartisan compromise

After all, none had even voted for the COVID relief bill, which polls said at the time was very popular.

Sure, he passed a massive COVID stimulus bill, but any goal that came after seemed logistically impossible. He needed Republican support, particularly in the Senate, to move on a bunch of items that were important to him and his Democratic supporters. The problem: no Republican appeared ready to agree to anything.

The lack of Republican support was a critical problem given that while Democrats do control both the House and the Senate, it is by the slimmest margins in decades.

The road was even steeper for action on issues like climate change, policing, abortion rights, immigration reform, and voting rights, because at least 10 Senate Republicans would need to come on board with Democratic proposals to overcome the filibuster.

For spending bills like infrastructure reform or an equally big economic package branded as a bill for American families, the question hasn’t been how many Republicans would come on board, but whether it is possible to bypass them altogether with a simple majority vote.

But suddenly it appears that Republicans are ready to start making some deals, and Democrats are ready to meet them at the negotiating table. This is the case on at least two items right now: infrastructure and a policing reform bill.

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito, the Republican leading up the infrastructure negotiations, appears serious about finding something Republicans can vote for. No, they aren’t interested in a bill that includes items like child care as infrastructure, but when it comes to roads and bridges and airports and the power grid, there is broad bipartisan support.

Last month she unveiled a proposal that was largely limited to transportation items — with a much slimmer price tag than the White House wanted. On Monday, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell suggested he’d be willing to go even higher.

Capito talked with Biden over the phone last week and is set to meet with him in the White House with other Republican senators on Thursday. Biden has already said he is willing to split up his large infrastructure plan into two bills if it means getting something passed. There seems to be a willingness from both sides to at least agree on the spending, if not how to pay for it.

Police reform is another area where there is bipartisan support to do something in the wake of a series deaths of Black people at the hands of police and the subsequent nationwide protests against such violence. The hold-up has been a disagreement about whether police officers could be sued by victims or their families. Currently, they have immunity from that.

But Republican Senator Tim Scott has said he can bring Republicans along to support a bill that would allow victims’ families to sue police departments and not individual officers. Senator Dick Durbin, a Democrat deeply involved in the issue, said that this is a compromise he could support.

If some compromise bill actually did become law on either of these issues, it would be a big deal that would have ramifications beyond the impact of the policy changes. It would mean that Congress could get working again and pass laws on difficult issues.

Congress hasn’t passed a major bipartisan law in a decade, and hardly did so before that. Yes, Congress was designed to slow down the legislative process, but recent sessions have been historically unproductive. This could be a new day.

But don’t get too excited. There is a long way to go before either of these bills has a chance of moving forward. On infrastructure, there seems to be an intractable problem of how to pay for all of this spending. Republicans want to levy user fees. Democrats want to increase the corporate tax rate. While there is obvious room to compromise here, both options appear to cross a red line for the other party. (Democrats argue user fees are disproportionately paid by the middle class, Republicans say higher corporate tax rates will stifle job growth.)

On police reform, which is a moral imperative for a number of senators, any single Democrat, for example, could decide that compromise legislation doesn’t go far enough. That could sink the bill.

This is why Senator Bernie Sanders said in an interview over the weekend that it is time for Democrats to just move on and stop trying to work with Republicans. Sanders cited Democrats’ experience in trying to pass the Affordable Care Act: Republicans slowed down the Senate calendar as they acted like they wanted a bipartisan compromise, but in the end none supported it, and Republicans actively campaigned against the law.

Enough, Sanders and other progressives say. It is time to pass the bills Democrats want and break the filibuster rule in order to do so.

At the moment, however, Biden doesn’t appear too interested in doing that. And he is giving Republicans a little room to negotiate. After all, Biden did campaign on being a bipartisan president.

How this shakes out is a huge question mark. But, unlike a month ago, at least there is a chance.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.