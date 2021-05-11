Copley Square redesign embraces combination of a park and public gathering space

For a number of years, there was a fall pancake breakfast hosted on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall with pancakes cooked by local celebrity chefs from the business community; most diners were residents of Back Bay. This event, which raised funds for charity and was hosted by a local newspaper, was a huge success and brought residents and businesses together for a positive and fun event. People would sit on the grass while eating and contribute to building community. After a few years, there was concern that the event harmed the tree roots, trees, and grass. The event was canceled, since an alternative outdoor location could not be found.

Today, Copley Square is poised to benefit from an updated design and a $15.5 million investment by the city (“Copley Square plan final,” Business, April 30). By switching the location of the greenspace and creating an opportunity for small events, adding an environmentally thoughtful fountain, enhancing the experience for pedestrians on Boylston Street by providing a tree canopy and desire-line pathways (especially for commuters), and introducing an elevated platform, the updated plans for Copley Square embrace a balanced combination of typical lawn and tree park with the creation of a vibrant public space.