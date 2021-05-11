Unless qualified immunity ends, there’s no police accountability

In wrongful-death lawsuits against police misconduct, only the settlements change. Taxpayers are still footing the bill. That’s why Representative James Clyburn of South Carolina is wrong. The time for Congress to eliminate qualified immunity is now.

To garner bipartisan support for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, Clyburn said he would be willing to drop the provision that ends protection for police officers from civil lawsuits. “I would never sacrifice good on the altar of perfect,” the House majority whip told CNN. He added, “I know that sometimes you have to compromise.”

Keeping qualified immunity isn’t a compromise. It guts the heart of the bill. Qualified immunity runs counter to accountability. Policing in America cannot be reimagined and transformed unless cops who use unwarranted force are held financially responsible for their actions, especially since criminal prosecution of police officers is so rare.

“For too long, victims of police brutality and their families have been denied legal recourse, furthering their pain and impeding their healing,” Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts said in a statement. “Ending qualified immunity . . . is critical to these efforts, and weakening or removing the qualified immunity provisions in the bill should not be on the table.”

Representative Cori Bush of Missouri said she will not vote for legislation that does not end qualified immunity.

“I didn’t come to Congress to compromise on what could keep us alive,” the freshman congresswoman said on CNN last month. “If you don’t hurt people, if you don’t kill people, if you are just and fair in your work, then do you need qualified immunity anyway?”

Representative Karen Bass of California, the House bill’s lead sponsor, wants both accused officers and their departments held culpable. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, the GOP’s only Black senator, is working with Bass and Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey to craft bipartisan legislation. He calls ending qualified immunity a “poison pill” for Republicans and believes only police departments, not individuals, should be held accountable.

That lack of financial accountability leaves taxpayers holding the tab.

In the past decade, 31 of 50 cities with the highest police-to-civilian ratios have spent more than $3 billion to settle misconduct lawsuits. That’s money that could have been allocated to schools, housing, mental health, addressing substance use disorder, and other vital resources that go underfunded, especially in communities of color.

Nor are these settlements curbing police misconduct.

When Cleveland paid $6 million to the family of Tamir Rice, the 12-year-old boy killed by a police officer in 2014, the family’s attorneys said they hoped the settlement would “stimulate a movement for genuine change in our society and our nation’s policing.”

It hasn’t. Since the settlement, in 2016, Cleveland has spent more on police misconduct lawsuits than in the comparable period prior to Rice’s killing. Nationwide, these sums are usually paid without any admission of wrongdoing. It’s become the accepted price paid for how the police conduct business, except it’s time for that price to be shouldered by individual officers and departments (through liability insurance policies) instead of citizens — some of whom belong to the same communities victimized by police.

Ending qualified immunity isn’t the policing bill’s only proposal. There are federal standards for no-knock warrants, mandated body cameras, collecting use of force data, and limits on how much Defense Department equipment winds up in American cities and towns making local and state police departments look like a militarized occupying force.

Yet making officers bear the financial cost of misconduct may be the most direct way to change policing. On CNN, Clyburn said, “If you don’t get qualified immunity now, then we’ll come back and try to get it later.” Yet many already know when it comes to racial justice in America, “later” often means never. This isn’t about a few rogue cops. It’s about a broken system, operating as intended, with little personal accountability. To pursue justice that must be rectified.

President Biden wants the policing bill passed by May 25, the first anniversary of Floyd’s murder. Symbolism aside, what’s most crucial is putting a bill on the president’s desk that exemplifies the increased police accountability that a majority of Americans want. This means ending qualified immunity so that taxpayers no longer bear the financial consequences of the police violence that erodes trust and threatens to defund the communities officers are supposed to protect and serve.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.