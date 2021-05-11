After a lights-out April, the Red Sox bullpen is stuck searching for answers

Last month, manager Alex Cora envisioned entrusting the final three innings to Darwinzon Hernandez and Adam Ottavino in front of Barnes. He no longer feels secure with that plan — and, in particular, he seems increasingly anxious to see either Hernandez or fellow lefty Josh Taylor offer some measure of reliability to stabilize the last third of a game.

The Red Sox bullpen increasingly looks like a unit in need of repair. Though Matt Barnes has delivered steady ninth-inning dominance, it’s increasingly unclear how to create a reliable bridge between starters and the closer.

“We’re searching,” said manager Alex Cora. “You’ve seen it.”

The search came no closer to a conclusion on Tuesday night, when the enigmatic Hernandez ― entrusted with the seventh inning in a 1-1 contest against the A’s ― immediately faceplanted in a 3-2 Red Sox loss at Fenway.

Hernandez faced four batters, walking the first and then permitting three straight rockets — back-to-back singles, the second of the run-scoring variety, before a hard groundout by Mitch Moreland ended Hernandez’s night. Righthander Ottavino then permitted a soft, two-out, RBI single to Elvis Andrus, providing Oakland with an insurance run that proved decisive.

The Sox bullpen was solid through April, forging a 3.09 ERA (7th best in the majors) while striking out 29.1 percent of hitters (fourth) and allowing just seven homers (fifth fewest). With two runs allowed in three innings on Tuesday, the Sox bullpen saw its record fall to 1-5 in May, but actually lowered its May ERA from 6.39 to 6.35.

The group has missed fewer bats — a 23.6 percent strikeout rate ranks 14th this month — while giving up more hard contact (six homers, tied for fifth-most entering Tuesday).

It would be one thing if those numbers reflected the struggles of one or two relievers. Instead, the shortcomings have been widespread of late, creating imperfect options in front of Barnes.

Hernandez has proven particularly inconsistent. After he had three dominant outings in Texas, striking out eight of 11 batters faced, he has permitted five of 13 hitters to reach — with three walks and one strikeout — in his last three appearances. He’s blown a save and been charged with a loss in that span.

“I just wasn’t able to locate [Tuesday]. That’s really the issue,” said Hernandez. “There’s going to be some days where that’s going to happen.”

There have been a lot of those days in Hernandez’s career, making it difficult to rely too heavily on him. If the Sox could harness his electrifying stuff, they’d have a devastating late-innings option. Instead, his outings swing between overpowering and self-destructive, with the fragility of his control (an 18.6 percent walk rate, third-highest in the American League) making it difficult to entrust Hernandez with high-leverage situations.

Josh Taylor has a 6.39 ERA in 15 appearances this season. Nick Wass/Associated Press

“We hate traffic,” Cora said of Hernandez’s penchant for walks. “You don’t need to hit rockets or hit home runs when there’s traffic around. You put the ball in play and good things happen. That’s what [the A’s] did today.”

Taylor, saddled with a 6.39 ERA for the year, has been better of late, logging 3⅓ scoreless innings over five May appearances. But his control remains tenuous; he’s thrown just 51 percent of his pitches for strikes this month.

While Cora remains committed to Ottavino based on his ability to dominate righties and avoid hard contact, the righthander has a 16.2 percent walk rate — also one of the highest rates in the AL.

Looking elsewhere for a solution? Garrett Whitlock has come back to Earth (4 runs, 8 hits, 1 strikeout in 4 May innings) after his dazzling April. And even at his best, as the rookie adapts to the bullpen, he remains an occasional option rather than a late-innings workhorse.

Matt Andriese, who had a terrific start to the year as a jack-of-all-trades, has crashed in May, with hitters tagging him for a .458/.519/.875 line.

Hirokazu Sawamura has been a fairly reliable presence out of the bullpen this season for Boston. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Perhaps the team will give a longer look to Hirokazu Sawamura, who looked “amazing” (per Cora) on Tuesday against the A’s, striking out four batters in two innings. The righthander has struck out 44.4 percent of batters he’s faced without a walk in his last seven outings and nine innings — though he has permitted three homers in that time.

For now, the rough patch represents a concern rather than a crisis, the sort of stretch that unavoidably emerges at some point in a season.

“As you know, bullpens, they go up and down,” said Cora. “Sometimes they’re great for three weeks and then struggle for three days, then we get it back.”

That, at least, is the hope. But how confident should the Red Sox be in their current group to correct course?

There’s a reason why Brandon Workman saw a potential opportunity to re-establish himself as a late-innings contributor by signing a minor league deal, and why there is excitement throughout the organization about the early performance of righthander Durbin Feltman in Double-A Portland (4 innings, 9 strikeouts).

Even as they sit in first place in the American League East, after all, the Red Sox are searching.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.