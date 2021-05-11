Bruins will rest almost all of their regulars for tonight’s season finale

The scratches included Boston’s top two lines of Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall-David Krejci-Craig Smith.

Adult skate canceled … so the Bruins planned to flood the ice with kids to take on the Capitals in the last game (No. 56) of the pandemic-shortened regular season.

WASHINGTON — All eyes and mental energy directed to their Game 1 playoff matchup with the Capitals here Saturday night, the Bruins are opting to close out their regular season Tuesday with virtually their entire starting cast taking the night off for R&R.

Other forwards granted a day’s furlough included Sean Kuraly and Charlie Coyle.

Right winger Ondrej Kase, who pulled out of Monday night’s action after two periods, did not make the trip here following the 3-2 OT victory over the Islanders.

Coach Bruce Cassidy also gave the night off to the full corps of six blue liners who likely will suit up in Game 1 (start time 7:15 p.m.): Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, Mike Reilly, Brandon Carlo, Jeremy Lauzon, and Kevan Miller.

Tuukka Rask, as planned, also had the night off, leaving the start in net to rookie Jeremy Swayman, backed up by Jaro Halak.

“Quite a list,” said Herald reporter Steve Conroy during Cassidy’s morning Zoom presser, noting the great number of absentees.

“You asked,” said a smiling Cassidy.

Because their schedule was jammed up, the Bruins did not get more than a single night off between their last 28 games, dating back to March 25. That exhausting pace, coupled with the playoff seed in hand, prompted Cassidy to keep his regulars rested.

The Bruins will be off Wednesday, essentially allowing the regular cast a two-day blow prior to returning to practice Thursday and Friday.

“I just feel after the amount of time we’ve spent at the rink playing, and the energy spent to play well, it’s also good to have a mental break,” said Cassidy. “We can get in the rink Thursday, start our conversations about Washington’s tendencies, build some of those into practice, get our legs back under us, and Friday drill down a little more.”

Capitals coach Peter Laviolette, long ago coach of the AHL Providence Bruins, said star winger Alexander Ovechkin will skate in the pregame warmup before deciding whether he’ll play. The great Ovie has played in only one game (May 3) since April 22, because of an undisclosed injury. He took only one 39-second shift in the May 3 game.

Ovechkin (24-18—42) will finish with fewer than 30 goals in a season for the first time in his illustrious career.

Marchand comes out on top

Not that it was in doubt, but Marchand, who turned 33 Tuesday, will end the season as the Bruins’ top scorer (29-40—69).

His linemates, Bergeron and Pastrnak, will finish tied for second with 48 points apiece.

This is the fourth time in the last five seasons that Marchand wins the club’s scoring title. It is only the second time that he led the way in both goals and assists, matching his 2016-17 campaign when he totaled 39-46—85.

Marchand’s overall impact, noted Cassidy, is felt throughout the dressing room and lineup.

“You can see it on the stat sheet,” said the coach. “You can see it in the other teams’ frustration, not being able to contain him.”

