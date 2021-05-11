EMass girls’ softball: Lowell’s Giana LaCedra headlines Players of the Week

Giana LaCedra, Lowell — In the season opener, the junior ace tied her own school record with 19 strikeouts, yielding one hit in a 1-0 MVC win over Andover. She followed with a 17K, one-hit effort in a 2-1 victory over Haverhill.

Emma Barnes, Cardinal Spellman — Belting two home runs as part of a 4-for-4 day, the junior finished with six RBIs in the Cardinals’ 22-9 Catholic Central win over St. Joseph’s Prep.

Lowell High junior Giana LaCedra struck out 36 hitters in her first two starts this season.

Giuliana Micciche, Mystic Valley — Not satisfied with 16 strikeouts from the circle, the freshman hit a home run and drove in six runs from the plate in the Eagles’ 26-10 win over Lynn Tech.

Lily Newhall, St. Mary’s — The junior’s first week back in the circle resulted in a no-hitter against Bishop Fenwick and a 15-strikeout performance against Archbishop Williams in a 5-1 victory.

Catie Powderly, Walpole — The junior had a scorcher of a week racking up 14 RBIs and a .929 batting average but her masterpiece came in an 18-5 win over Braintree, in which she smacked two homers and knocked in nine runs.



