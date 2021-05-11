fb-pixel Skip to main content
GIRLS' SOFTBALL | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ softball: Lowell’s Giana LaCedra headlines Players of the Week

By Steven Sousa Globe Correspondent,Updated May 11, 2021, 1 hour ago
Lowell High junior Giana LaCedra struck out 36 hitters in her first two starts this season.
Lowell High junior Giana LaCedra struck out 36 hitters in her first two starts this season.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Emma Barnes, Cardinal Spellman — Belting two home runs as part of a 4-for-4 day, the junior finished with six RBIs in the Cardinals’ 22-9 Catholic Central win over St. Joseph’s Prep.

Giana LaCedra, Lowell — In the season opener, the junior ace tied her own school record with 19 strikeouts, yielding one hit in a 1-0 MVC win over Andover. She followed with a 17K, one-hit effort in a 2-1 victory over Haverhill.

Giuliana Micciche, Mystic Valley — Not satisfied with 16 strikeouts from the circle, the freshman hit a home run and drove in six runs from the plate in the Eagles’ 26-10 win over Lynn Tech.

Lily Newhall, St. Mary’s — The junior’s first week back in the circle resulted in a no-hitter against Bishop Fenwick and a 15-strikeout performance against Archbishop Williams in a 5-1 victory.

Catie Powderly, Walpole — The junior had a scorcher of a week racking up 14 RBIs and a .929 batting average but her masterpiece came in an 18-5 win over Braintree, in which she smacked two homers and knocked in nine runs.


