Five’s fine: Short nights are the norm for starting pitchers in 2021

Through five innings on Monday night, Martín Pérez looked excellent. Aside from the solo homer he allowed in the second inning, the Red Sox starter had carved up the Orioles, retiring 11 of his last 13 batters without a runner reaching second base in that time.

So naturally, the lefthander was lifted before the top of the sixth.

The move immediately turned sour when Sox reliever Matt Andriese allowed a massive solo homer to the first hitter he faced, Trey Mancini, in an eventual 4-1 Orioles victory at Camden Yards.

It made for an easy second guess, but the decision to lift Pérez was consistent with the way the Sox have played throughout their best-in-baseball 22-14 start. And, for that matter, it was consistent with the way starting pitchers throughout the game typically have been handled this year.

“We just didn’t score runs,” said manager Alex Cora. “As for the [pitcher] usage and all that, I don’t think that’s an issue. . . . We manage the game as a group. We have a plan.”

Welcome to pitching staff management, circa 2021. This is the time of the five-inning start, a byproduct of several intersecting factors that have conspired to radically alter the structure of the game.

“Sometimes you want to go long in the game, but that’s not the manager’s plan,” said Pérez, who made clear that he respected and accepted Cora’s strategic wisdom. “I’m not going to say [anything] about the decision, but that’s how the game changed.”

Indeed. In 2021, teams possess 26-man rosters. That roster expansion entering 2020 was supposed to come with a 13-pitcher limit, but concerns about health and safety in the wake of last year’s shutdown and truncated season led the league to hold off.

As a result, you have grotesqueries such as a Red Sox roster with 14 pitchers, nine of them relievers. They’re positioned to turn to the bullpen early — a strategy of last resort in the past, but that now represents a sensible choice for many teams.

Alex Cora, seen here lifting relief pitcher Matt Andriese in the eighth inning Monday, has done well to manage the Boston staff to this point in the season. Terrance Williams/Associated Press

Young pitchers are being trained to miss bats, with the amateur baseball showcase circuit, innovative training facilities, and technocratic player development systems producing a succession of relievers who throw 95+ mph and spin demonic Wiffle Balls. Bullpens are filled with handfuls, with managers eagerly deploying them early and often.

Meanwhile, no one has any idea how the abbreviated 2020 season will affect pitcher health over a full-season workload this year. As a result, teams are taking an understandably conservative approach to their rotations.

Through 36 games, Cora has gotten 29 starts of at least five innings — tied with the A’s for most in the American League and second most in the majors. But Sox starters have made just 10 starts of at least six innings, tied for fourth fewest in the AL. The team has asked a starter to throw 100 or more pitches just four times this year — once every nine games.

Five innings hasn’t been a flaw. It’s been part of the program. The Sox have 16 starts this year of exactly five innings, most in MLB, and is 10-6 (.625) in those games.

“I ask for nine on a daily basis. But with this team, with this offense, if they give us five, we have a chance,” said Cora. “Obviously where we’re set up, roster-wise, we can actually do that, ask a little more from the bullpen because we have one extra guy. Coming into the season, we trust our rotation to give us a chance to win ballgames. And since Day 1, they’ve been doing that. We’re very pleased with the way they’ve been throwing the ball, and them giving us a chance to win on a nightly basis.”

It is not Cora’s job to celebrate the aesthetic allure of seeing a starter test the limits of his endurance while running on fumes. Instead, he’s tasked with putting a pitcher on the mound who is most likely to get an out — preferably, a strikeout, lest a hitter do something bizarre such as plop a 161-foot pop-up into shallow left for a triple, as Cedric Mullins did against Andriese in the eighth inning to set a two-run Orioles rally in motion.

Cora didn’t seem likely to lose sleep over lifting Pérez after five. He noted that the lefthander worked into the sixth inning of a 1-1 contest in his prior outing against the Tigers. That start concluded with Pérez permitting a two-out, two-run, bases-loaded single. Fool me once …

“He is who he is,” said Cora. “Against Detroit, we left him in against a righty and we got burned. Today, we felt five innings was perfect.”

Martin Perez went five strong innings Monday against the Orioles before yielding to the bullpen. Terrance Williams/Associated Press

Again: A Firm Five works for the first-place Red Sox, at least for now. It is fair to wonder whether such modest expectations might eventually overtax key relievers, but with a 14-man pitching staff, that concern is diminished.

The Sox are smoothly running the same sort of succession of pitching shifts as every other team. It’s a formula for efficiency (yawn) and success, even if it has stripped the game of the thrill offered by a pitcher challenging his limits.

The responsibility of halting the Era of Starter Erosion eventually will fall to Major League Baseball, which should examine whether even greater roster restrictions on the number of pitchers than the envisioned cap at 13 — perhaps a 12- or even (gasp!) 11-pitcher limit — might force teams to develop pitchers who can provide more than five innings.

But until then, teams will take a Five-and-Thrive approach, making a night like Monday — five innings, 74 pitches, and goodnight — utterly unremarkable.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.