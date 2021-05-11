Game 37: Athletics at Red Sox lineups and notes

After taking three of four from the Orioles in Baltimore, the Red Sox return home for a three-game series with the Oakland Athletics.

The Red Sox were gunning for a sweep of Baltimore but dropped the finale, 4-1 Monday night. Despite the loss, they still have the best record in the American League at 22-14, with Oakland one game back and in first place in the AL West at 21-15.

Nate Eovaldi will be on the mound for the Red Sox.