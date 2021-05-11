Game 37: Athletics at Red Sox lineups and notes

After taking three of four from the Orioles in Baltimore, the Red Sox return home for a three-game series with the Oakland Athletics.
The Red Sox were gunning for a sweep of Baltimore but dropped the finale, 4-1 Monday night. Despite the loss, they still have the best record in the American League at 22-14, with Oakland one game back and in first place in the AL West at 21-15.
Nate Eovaldi will be on the mound for the Red Sox.
Lineups
ATHLETICS (21-15): TBA
Pitching: RHP Chris Bassitt (2-2, 3.70 ERA)
RED SOX (22-14): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (4-2, 4.62 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Athletics vs. Eovaldi: Andrus 0-4, Canha 0-2, Chapman 0-3, Kemp 0-2, Laureano 1-2, Lowrie 0-8, Moreland 0-2, Olson 0-2, Piscotty 0-4.
Red Sox vs. Bassitt: Gonzalez 1-6, Martinez 1-8
Stat of the day: Ramon Laureano is 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs against Eovaldi, while the 10 other Athletics who have faced Eovaldi are a combined 0-for-32.
Notes: The series marks the return of Mitch Moreland to Fenway. The Oakland first baseman and DH hit .251 with an .803 OPS and 64 regular-season home runs for the Sox from 2018-20 before he was traded to the Padres last August … The Red Sox have received at least five innings from their starters in 14 of the last 15 games. Sox starters have thrown at least five innings in 29 games … Eovaldi is 2-2 with a 5.46 ERA in five starts at Fenway while going 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA in two road starts … In his last start, Bassitt allowed two runs on six hits while striking out seven in seven innings. He has allowed two runs in each of his last five starts.
