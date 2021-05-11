Heat sweep away Celtics, 129-121, and other observations

Two nights after the Heat walloped the Celtics at TD Garden, they came back and mostly did it again, controlling a 129-121 win that put Boston on the brink of the play-in tournament in the No. 7 spot.

For months, this once-promising Celtics season has seemed destined to end with a whisper. And when All-Star forward Jaylen Brown was ruled out for the season with a left wrist injury Monday, whatever hope and optimism that remained began to evaporate.

When the game ended, Boston still had a slim chance of catching the Knicks, who played the Lakers late Tuesday. New York would need to lose its last four games while the Celtics win their last three, but that result appears quite unlikely.

On Tuesday, the Celtics played like a team that understood its fate was all but sealed. The Heat were crisp and precise, and they wore down the Celtics in the second half. When another double-digit deficit arrived, there were no real signs that Boston would be able to do anything about it, even if a mild flurry made the final score look respectable.

Kemba Walker had 36 points and Jayson Tatum added 33 for Boston, which lost despite shooting 52.3 percent from the field. The Heat made 59.3 percent of their shots.

Heat star Jimmy Butler was inadvertently poked in the eye by Marcus Smart near the end of the second quarter. He stayed in the game after a timeout, but did not return in the second half.

Some observations from the game:

▪ Butler being sidelined during the second half essentially canceled out Brown’s absence for Boston, and should have given the Celtics a real opportunity to wipe away a 6-point deficit. But the Heat crushed the Celtics with their constant movement and cutting, leading to some open shots and some obvious Celtics frustrations. New Hampshire native Duncan Robinson was a nuisance, drawing fouls, hitting open teammates, and finding open space for 3-pointers, like his dart with 1:46 left that gave his team an 86-75 lead.

▪ Walker and Heat center Bam Adebayo collided less than two minutes into the game, and Walker took the brunt of the impact. He appeared to grab his left side as he signaled to Boston’s bench and headed directly to the locker room. Walker sprained his oblique in Boston’s April 25 game against the Hornets and missed the next four games, and initially it looked as if he may have aggravated that injury. He returned to the game just a few minutes later and seemed fine, though. He scored 17 points in the first half.

▪ With Robert Williams out, Grant Williams got an extended run as a small-ball center in the first half. It didn’t go particularly well on the defensive end, however. Tyler Herro blitzed passed him for a layup and Dewayne Dedmon overpowered him inside. Later, Williams tried to draw a charge on an Adebayo post-up and flopped to the ground. He did not get the call, and then was actually whistled for a late foul as Adebayo went up for a layup. If anything, it seemed as if a no-call was the best choice. Coach Brad Stevens voiced his displeasure and picked up a technical foul.

▪ Evan Fournier’s hot streak continued in the first half. He had 17 points and six assists and just generally played with confidence. Fournier was 5 for 31 in his first four games after he recovered from COVID-19, and he said he was dealing with virus aftereffects such as blurred vision. But he has been scorching in May.

▪ Official reviews tend to turn games into slogs, and there was an especially unusual one in the second quarter. The referees stopped the action to see if the Celtics had inbounded the ball with six players on the court. They had not, and the game eventually rolled on.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.