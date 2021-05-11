Jaylen Brown will undergo surgery on his left wrist this week

The coach defended that Celtics’ handling of the injury, stressing that there were no indications of its seriousness at first.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Tuesday that Jaylen Brown had been playing through soreness in his left wrist recently, but that the pain began to escalate late last week so he underwent an MRI that revealed the torn ligament that will keep him out for the rest of this season.

“I think that, first and foremost, the training staff we have and the medical staff we have does a terrific job, and they’re on it and they keep that open line of communication with the players, and I think Jaylen and everybody else would second that,” Stevens said. “This is a really good group we have here. But we’re glad that they got it when they did. It was good information, obviously, and we needed to react accordingly.”

Brown underwent the MRI on Friday, Stevens said, and the Celtics spent the next few days evaluating treatment options before announcing Monday that the All-Star would need surgery and would not play again this season.

“Obviously, you feel for Jaylen,” Stevens said. “He had a great year. He’s such an important part of us in the here and now and as we move forward. We’re all encouraged that he’s going to be fine after the surgery and will recover 110 percent. So, first and foremost, you think about him in that situation.”

Now, the Celtics must move on and try to gain some momentum without one of their star players. No one on the roster can replicate 24-year-old Brown’s combination of skill, athleticism, and physicality, so the Celtics will look to play to the strengths of their available replacements.

“We’re going to have to make small tweaks to reinvent ourselves on the fly a little bit,” Stevens said, “because he’s a critical part of what we were doing and how we would like to play on both ends of the court.”

While Boston will certainly miss Brown’s 24.7 points per game, his absence will create a substantial void on defense, too. Brown had the strength and speed needed to guard power forwards, and now that responsibility will shift to Jayson Tatum more often. Stevens said that Marcus Smart will get some chances in that spot, too, but there will be challenges elsewhere.

“That’s tough for Kemba [Walker] and [Evan] Fournier to do,” Stevens said. “And Aaron [Nesmith] as well. You even saw that the other day on some of Jimmy Butler’s drives against Aaron. Aaron tried to stop him, but Jimmy got to where he wanted to go. So there’s a physicality that we’re going to have to find, and that may present opportunities for Jabari Parker, Semi Ojeleye, Grant Williams to step into that other spot and fill that void for appropriate minutes in different games and different situations. Because I certainly think that Aaron has separated himself as a guy that is going to continue to play all the way through, however long we play.”

Celtics center Robert Williams missed Tuesday’s game against the Heat because of turf toe. Williams missed last Friday’s loss to the Bulls because of the injury and returned for Sunday’s game against the Heat, but he experienced more pain during the game and did not play in the second half.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.