Jeff Idelson back as Hall of Fame’s interim president

Mead announced on April 16 that he was resigning as of mid-May. Hall chairman Jane Forbes Clark said Tuesday that Idelson will return as interim president on Saturday and serve through Aug. 15.

The 56-year-old succeeded Dale Petroskey as Hall president in 2008 and retired on June 24, 2019, when he was replaced by former Los Angeles Angels executive Tim Mead .

Jeff Idelson is returning to baseball’s Hall of Fame as interim president.

The Hall’s board appointed a search committee for a new president. The group includes Clark, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. and Harvey Schiller, former YankeeNets CEO and U.S. Olympic Committee executive director.

Advertisement

Idelson joined the Hall staff in 1994 as director of public relations and promotions and was promoted to vice president of communications and education.

Idelson, who is from West Newton, Massachusetts, began his professional career with the Boston Red Sox in 1986, then was the New York Yankees’ director of media relations and publicity from 1989-93.

Mets deGrom to analyze mechanics

Mets ace Jacob deGrom resumed playing catch and plans to evaluate his mechanics after New York placed him on the 10-day injured list with tightness in his right side.

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner was pulled from a game Sunday against Arizona, his first appearance after skipping a start due to discomfort in his right lat muscle. The 32-year-old got an MRI on Sunday night that showed no structural damage.

Mets manager Luis Rojas said the team was unsure how the issue arose for deGrom, who is 3-2 with a major league-best 0.68 ERA along with 65 strikeouts in 40 innings.

“The plan right now is to treat it because it’s tightness and to make sure that when he’s throwing, there’s nothing getting out of whack because of the tightness,” Rojas said.

Advertisement

DeGrom was uncharacteristically wild in the fifth inning Sunday, walking three batters in an inning for only the second time in his big league career. He threw two warm-up pitches ahead of the sixth inning before leaving the game after 68 pitches.

Rojas said deGrom’s mechanics were off in the fifth, causing the right-hander to drop his arm angle, get under the ball and sail it high of his target. The Mets believes the delivery issues are tied to the tightness, and Rojas said deGrom willingly went on the IL in part because he wanted to correct that flaw.

Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and others on New York’s staff plan to closely monitor deGrom’s motion as he plays catch the next few days. DeGrom will also get massages and other treatments on his side — the tightness is centered near his lower-right back — prior to playing catch.

Yankees Luke Voit back from knee surgery

Major league home run champion Luke Voit was activated from the 10-day injured list by the New York Yankees and was set to make his season debut against the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays.

The 30-year-old had surgery March 29 to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee and hit .389 (7 for 18) with two doubles and three homers during a five-game injury rehabilitation assignment from May 4-9 with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Voit missed the first 34 games of the Yankees, who went 18-16. He batted .277 last season with 22 homers and 52 RBIs in 213 at-bats over 56 games.

Advertisement

New York first basemen hit .153 (19 for 124) in his absence with three homers, 10 RBIs, 36 strikeouts and 17 walks.

In Voit’s absence, Jay Bruce played 10 games at first base and hit .118 (4 for 34) with one homer, three RBIs, 13 strikeouts five walks, then retired.

Jordan Zimmermann calls it a career

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann retired two appearances into his 13th season in the major leagues, ending a career in which the two-time All-Star pitched the Washington Nationals’ first no-hitter.

Zimmermann went 95-91 with a 4.07 ERA. He was an NL All-Star in 2013 and ’14 while with the Nationals.

The 34-year-old right-hander from Auburndale, Wisconsin, made two relief appearances for his home-state team this season and had a 0-0 record with a 7.94 ERA.

Yankees coach test positive for COVID-19

New York Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin is away from the team after a positive COVID-19 test.

New York announced the positive test for Nevin, who is fully vaccinated, about two hours before the scheduled first pitch at Tampa Bay.

Several other coaches are expected to miss the game due to contact tracing, but manager Aaron Boone said the contact tracing does not include any players.

Padres add Tatis to injured list

San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was among three players the Padres added to the injured list due to health and safety protocols.

Joining Tatis on the list were utility players Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo, the Padres announced before their game at Colorado. San Diego was expected to make corresponding moves later in the day.

Advertisement

Blue Jays option top prospect to minors

The Toronto Blue Jays optioned top prospect Nate Pearson to Triple-A Buffalo and recalled right-hander Jeremy Beasley.

Pearson struggled in his first start this season, allowing three runs, four and five walks over 2 1/3 innings Sunday in a 7-4 loss at Houston. The 24-year-old right-hander debuted last July and started this season on the injured list with a right adductor strain.



