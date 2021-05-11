Losses to Heat made it clear: Celtics just aren’t good enough, especially on defense

The Celtics fought harder than they did in Sunday’s debacle, but they just made too many mistakes that unfortunately for them are not uncharacteristic. The Celtics left too many shooters open, and the Heat feasted on a wobbly and unsound defense all night.

Perhaps the Heat were the worst team for the Celtics to run into at this vulnerable point. The Heat are reaching full health. They are well coached and they know the Celtics’ weaknesses. That combination led to a 129-121 Miami win Tuesday night at TD Garden that essentially put the Celtics in the play-in tournament.

Rather than criticizing their effort or lambasting the Celtics for allowing the Heat to shoot 60 percent yet again, it’s best just to acknowledge that this team just isn’t good enough to compete with quality teams, and it’s been that way for weeks.

So, this is who the Celtics are. They are now without Jaylen Brown for the rest of the season because of a torn wrist ligament. Robert Williams is out indefinitely with turf toe, and the rest of the players are still trying to figure out how to play cohesively at this late point in the season.

The Heat’s group of pros were just too strong, so much so that this was an unfair matchup. The Celtics don’t have anyone who can adequately defend Bam Adebayo — including Tristan Thompson — and he was nearly flawless.

The Celtics don’t have disciplined enough defenders — or players who have mastered Brad Stevens’s concepts — to offer resistance to the Heat’s elite shooters. What Miami has done over the past few seasons is what Boston has wanted to do but couldn’t.

The Heat acquired talented shooters, got a productive big man with a midrange game and ball-handling skills, and acquired a tough guy as their leader. The Celtics lack many of those elements.

“That team whole, nobody is going to want to play,” Stevens said. “They just have a lot of firepower. We still have a week left before the play-in tournament, but time is running out. We have to see if we can’t find the best version of ourselves.”

Without Brown, the Celtics are relying on Jayson Tatum, who had 33 points but didn’t impact the game as much as he could have, and Kemba Walker contributed a strong offensive game with 36 points. But scoring isn’t the issue. The Celtics averaged 122.5 points in these two losses to the Heat and still weren’t close to winning.

Without Jaylen Brown in the lineup, Jayson Tatum will be asked to shoulder even more of the offensive burden.. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Stevens has to overhaul this defense, perhaps change his “switch everything” style and penalize those players who don’t defend with less playing time.

The Celtics are a bad defensive team, and Stevens is ashamed of that because his trademark for the past eight years has been defense. Bad defense shines brighter than good offense. The Celtics shot 52.3 percent on Tuesday night, made 48.6 of their 3-pointers, and yet were never really close in the fourth quarter.

“It’s a pride thing,” Walker said. “Individually, we just all have to look in the mirror and ask ourselves, ‘Are giving it every single thing we have on that end of the floor?’ To be honest, we’re not. Not on every possession. It might be a few (possessions) in a row and then we take a few off, and that’s all of us.

“Got to look in that mirror. If you want to win and take this team to another level, that’s what we’ve got to do.”

There are three games left in the regular season, all winnable, and all important to the Celtics’ psyche. If they are in the play-in tournament, they may as well win and get a chance to play in the real tournament. They can’t be mentally fragile enough to collapse because of Brown’s injury.

They have to keep fighting, and they did on Tuesday, but they just lacked the talent to beat the Heat. For the first few months of this season, the Celtics had a motivation issue. Now they have a talent and motivation issue. A series of poor drafts and questionable free agent decisions ensured the Celtics would never be able to build their roster as the Heat have.

Brad Stevens urges his team on in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's loss. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Stevens keeps wanting to say what the real issue with the defense is — he doesn’t have the personnel to play quality defense — but he’ll keep his mouth shut.

It’s not that the Celtics want teams to scorch their defense and splash 3-pointers at an alarming rate, but they can’t stop it either. On too many occasions Tuesday night, Duncan Robinson or Tyler Herro or Goran Dragic was left open, so open they were almost laughing as they released dagger jumper after dagger jumper.

This isn’t supposed to be this easy. The Celtics were supposed to be better than this, but a defensive scheme that doesn’t fit the personnel, a smallish point guard that has trouble getting around screens, and a superstar that plays defense too intermittently because he’s consumed with getting foul calls are the problems.

The Celtics don’t take pride in their defense, not like they have in previous years. Too many opposing players have amassed career nights or season-high games against the Celtics. And it’s too late in the season to change schemes. The Celtics just have to hope they provide enough resistance to stay close in games.

That is what this season has been reduced to, and disappointing is an understatement. A team with championship aspirations will be fighting just to claim the seventh seed, forced to play in a contrived tournament just to get extra TV ratings. The Celtics thought they were above such shenanigans, but here they are.

“I’m sure that everybody is kind of writing us off, especially losing JB and the kind of year that it’s been,” Tatum said. “But myself and everybody in that locker room, we’re still fighting, still believe in one another. I think that’s what’s most important, fight until it’s over.”

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.