Nevada’s Tyler Bosetti homers in NCAA-record ninth straight game

RENO — Nevada’s Tyler Bosetti has homered in nine consecutive games, breaking an NCAA Division 1 record that stood for 30 years.

Bosetti homered to right-center in his first at-bat Tuesday against Arizona State. It was the 11th homer in 10 games for the senior third baseman, who was at a loss to explain the feat.

“To be honest, I looked at it as a joke. I'm not going to lie,” Bosetti said. "Because I'm 5-10, 170 pounds. I would never expect myself to hit this many home runs, especially nine in a row.