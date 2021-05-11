fb-pixel Skip to main content
Nevada’s Tyler Bosetti homers in NCAA-record ninth straight game

By Associated PressUpdated May 11, 2021, 31 minutes ago
Senior third baseman Tyler Bosetti hit his 11th homer in 10 games for Nevada on Tuesday.
RENO — Nevada’s Tyler Bosetti has homered in nine consecutive games, breaking an NCAA Division 1 record that stood for 30 years.

Bosetti homered to right-center in his first at-bat Tuesday against Arizona State. It was the 11th homer in 10 games for the senior third baseman, who was at a loss to explain the feat.

“To be honest, I looked at it as a joke. I'm not going to lie,” Bosetti said. "Because I'm 5-10, 170 pounds. I would never expect myself to hit this many home runs, especially nine in a row.

“I mean, it's a great accomplishment but something I never thought I would do.”

Georgia Tech’s Andy Bruce homered in eight straight games in 1991 and Duke’s Ryan Jackson matched the feat three years later.

Bosetti, a native of Vacaville, Calif., began his streak in the second game of a doubleheader at Air Force on April 24.

His power surge was somewhat unexpected. Bosetti had five homers total in his first three seasons. Asked what changed, he responded: “Honestly, nothing.”

“It’s more just your mentality, your mental game,” Bosetti said. “Over the years I’ve been here, from freshman to senior, I just have gained a better mentality when I go up to the plate: you’re not going to beat me.”

He finished 4 for 5 and drove in three runs Tuesday as Nevada lost to Arizona State, 14-11.


