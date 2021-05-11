Revolution look to bounce back from first loss as they take on Philadelphia Wednesday

Since then, both teams’ fortunes have changed. The Revolution (2-1-1) are tied for first place in the Eastern Conference with New York City FC, and Philadelphia is 1-1-2 and one of five teams in the conference with a negative goal differential.

The Union had the Revolution’s number during the regular season last year, going 4-0-1 against them before succumbing in the postseason.

The Revolution on Wednesday night will face the Philadelphia Union for the first time since knocking them out of last season’s MLS Cup playoffs. The opening kick at Subaru Park in Philadelphia is scheduled for 7:30.

Revolution defender Brandon Bye likes his team’s early-season momentum.

“We belong there, for sure, but it’s a long season, very long season, plenty of games left, and I’m sure there’s going to be some ups and downs throughout the season, and I’m sure we’re going to get through those,” he said. “But yeah, we feel comfortable there and we’ve got to stay there.”

The Revolution suffered their first loss of the season last Saturday, 2-0 at Nashville. Nashville’s first-half goal from C.J. Sapong snapped a run of 283 consecutive minutes in which the Revolution did not concede a goal in the run of play.

Nashville outshot New England, 16-12, despite the Revolution maintaining possession 58 percent of the time. Revolution forward Adam Buksa attempted a career-high five shots — one of which hit the post.

Buksa, Bye, Carles Gil, and Gustavo Bou have scored New England’s four goals this season.

Midfielder Tommy McNamara was displeased with New England’s first-half performance against Nashville, but he believes the Revolution have put the result behind them.

“It was a disappointing result, not a great first half,” he said. “It was better that we improved in the second half, but we’re almost a little bit lucky that this was a quick week. We could kind of look past that.”

Matt Turner has been strong in the Revolution net. He boasts a 1.25 goals-against average, 14 saves, and a .737 save percentage.

Philadelphia has scored three goals, from Cory Burke, Jakob Glesnes, and Jamiro Monteiro. Four of Monteiro’s six assists in 2020 came against the Revolution.

Revolution coach Bruce Arena said his team should not take Philadelphia lightly.

“They’re a team that certainly has had a lot of success against us,” he said. “Philadelphia has had our number in the last year, so this will be a challenging game, and I’m sure they have a little bit of motivation to get back at us for actually having the nerve of winning one of these six games.”