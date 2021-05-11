Olympic torch relay being pulled off streets in Hiroshima as COVID cases rise in Tokyo

Rafael Nadal joined the growing number of tennis players expressing doubts about competing in the Tokyo Olympics. The third-ranked Nadal, in Rome for the Italian Open, said his status for the Tokyo games is uncertain. “Under these circumstances, I don’t know,” he said. “Let’s see what’s going on in the next couple of months.

The Tokyo Olympic torch relay is being pulled off the streets in Hiroshima prefecture as COVID-19 cases rise in Japan barely 10 weeks before the Opening Ceremony. Hiroshima’s governor, Hidehiko Yuzaki , said a ceremony next week without the relay is likely to still take place. This is at least the sixth change to the relay — from rerouting to cancellation — in the last several weeks. Organizers warned before the relay began that changes and delays were expected in the face of the pandemic. The relay began March 25 in northeastern Japan and is to end July 23. Tokyo and other areas are under a state of emergency until May 31.

Hawaii star QB Colt Brennan dead at 37

Colt Brennan, a star quarterback at the University of Hawaii who finished third in the 2007 Heisman Trophy balloting, died early Tuesday, his father said. He was 37. Brennan, who has had public struggles with alcohol, died at a hospital in California, his father, Terry Brennan, told the Associated Press. Brennan transferred to Hawaii after stints at Colorado and Saddleback College in California. A certain pro prospect, he bypassed the NFL Draft to play his senior year for Hawaii coach June Jones. Brennan led the Warriors to its finest season ever, going 12-0 in the regular season.

Soccer

Manchester United loss gives Manchester City Premier title

Manchester United handed the Premier League title to fierce rival Manchester City by losing, 2-1, to Leicester, which ignited its bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League. United needed to avoid defeat at Old Trafford to delay City’s title celebrations for at least two more days, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to field a weakened lineup amid a congested fixture schedule proved costly. Leicester took full advantage and Çağlar Söyüncü's 66th-minute winner lifted the team above Chelsea into third, 8 points above fifth-place West Ham in the race for a top-four finish. City holds an unassailable 10-point lead over second-place United with three games remaining for each team. It has won the league for the third time in four seasons — and seventh time in total.

Colleges

Michigan missed chances to stop doctor from molesting athletes

Staff at the University of Michigan missed many opportunities to stop a doctor who committed sexual misconduct for decades with long-term consequences for hundreds of patients including student athletes, a law firm hired by the school reported. The long-awaited report by the WilmerHale firm comes more than a year after former students publicly accused the late Robert Anderson of molesting them during routine physicals or other visits. Some university officials at the time took no action despite being aware of complaints. Their failure to act allowed Anderson to continue working for the university and see patients until his retirement in 2003, attorneys for the firm wrote. “He continued to provide medical services to student athletes and other patients — and to engage in sexual misconduct with large numbers of them — for the rest of his career,” the report said.

Boxing

Joshua-Fury heavyweight fight in Saudi Arabia

The all-British fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury for the undisputed world heavyweight title will take place in Saudi Arabia, promoter Eddie Hearn said. Hearn, who represents Joshua, said the fight is likely to take place Aug. 7 or Aug. 14. He said Aug. 14 is his preferred date because the Olympic Games in Tokyo will have finished, making the Joshua-Fury fight a bigger “global spectacle.”

Sports Media

Kenny Mayne to leave ESPN

Longtime ESPN personality Kenny Mayne announced his departure from the network, shortly before ESPN announced that it had signed Chris Berman to a multiyear extension. Mayne, 61, said on Twitter he was a “Salary cap casualty” who would remain on the air until May 24. Displaying some of the dry humor for which he is known, he added: “I will miss the people. I will miss the vending machine set up over by the old Van Pelt joint. We had everything.”



