Postseason track, wrestling events come into clearer focus

That go signal means creating a tournament format, with small enough participation numbers to satisfy the EEA guidelines for a school district to host a sectional or state meet in June.

On Monday, with the approval of Level 4 competition — read: “tournaments” — from the state’s executive office of Environment and Energy Affairs, the committee received “positive signaling,” said committee chair Pete Rittenburg, the athletic director at Brookline High.

While awaiting updated guidelines from the state regarding competition beyond running dual meets during the pandemic, the MIAA’s track and field/cross-country committee continued to work with a sense of hope.

“The health metrics have improvement, there is positive movement,” said Rittenburg.

In a virtual meeting Tuesday morning, the track committee finalized a proposal for the Tournament Management Committee that will result in six sectional meets, tentatively set for June 17-20, with a limit of 220 athletes per session.

▪ Central/West Division 1 and Central/West Division 2.

▪ North Division 1 and Division 2 (with separate boys’ and girls’ sessions).

▪ South Division 1 and Division 2 (with separate boys’ and girls’ sessions).

With the restrictions in place, there will be tweaks to competition:

▪ For the 2021 outdoor season only, athletes may use a FAT (fully automated time) or hand-timed event (with a 0.4 seconds added to the conversion).

▪ Athletes will be limited to two field events and one running event, or two running and one field event (and the running includes relays).

The Outdoor Track Format, including an all-state championship scheduled for June 26, was approved, 14-0, and forwarded to the TMC.

Acting on a motion from Lincoln-Sudbury AD Art Reilly, the committee unanimously approved a recommendation to the association’s sports medicine committee that “while athletes are competing in their event, they may remove their masks during the event,” per EEA guidelines set Monday.

Wrestling with postseason possibilities

Will there be a postseason at the end of the spring wrestling season?

The question was raised at Tuesday’s virtual meeting of the MIAA’s wrestling committee.

Toward the end of the meeting, Burlington coach Paul Shvartsman said, “Kind of curious if there’s going to be a postseason this year? I know that’s a [Tournament Management Committee] question.”

The committee’s MIAA liaison, Phil Napolitano said the TMC does have a wrestling postseason on the agenda for its next meeting.

Per the MIAA’s COVID-19 wrestling protocols, individual tournaments like the ones used for postseason competition are prohibited, so it is likely teams will switch to a dual-meet format for sectional or state tournaments.

“Once we do know what the postseason is going to look like, we’ll communicate it out, but certainly understand that it’s May 11,” Napolitano said. “We need sort of an idea of what’s going to happen because there is preparation involved.”

Wrestling, traditionally held in the winter, is the only sport taking place this spring that does not have a postseason.

“I don’t want to get too deeply into an individual tournament. I have no idea if that’s possible or not. Obviously that would be best-case [scenario],” Shvartsman said. “So leaving that off the table, I see no reason why we can’t do a sectional dual-meet tournament that flows into a state dual-meet tournament. I think that would be very easy to do. We can run it in maybe a little over two weeks just like what lacrosse, baseball, and everything else is going to have.”

Globe correspondent Brandon Chase contributed to this report.

Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.