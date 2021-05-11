Red Sox bats perplexed for second straight game, dropping Oakland opener at Fenway

The Sox managed just four hits for the second straight game — they’re averaging nine per game during their 22-15 start. Michael Chavis went 2 for 3, Alex Verdugo singled as the second batter of the game, and Rafael Devers homered to the shelf above the Green Monster in the seventh, pulling the Sox back within a run.

A’s starter Chris Bassitt was dominant over his seven innings, giving up two runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts, and the Red Sox fell, 3-2, just their third loss in eight games.

Since April 10, the Red Sox have been in sole possession of the best record in baseball — surprising the league, if not themselves. But when they got back to Fenway Park on Tuesday after taking three of four from the Orioles, they were staring at a true test from an Oakland team only a few rungs down the ladder.

Sox starter Nate Eovaldi breezed through six innings, giving up just one run on two hits and two walks with four strikeouts. He was able to pitch with an early lead when J.D. Martinez drove in Verdugo with a sacrifice fly in the first inning.

Eovaldi didn’t give up a hit until the fourth. He walked Seth Brown to start the inning, then game up a Matt Olson RBI single two batters later that tied it at 1. But he used his fastball to get Jed Lowrie to ground into a double play to end the inning.

Eovaldi still hasn’t given up a homer all season. His 45-inning streak is the third-longest run by a Red Sox pitcher the last 25 years, behind only Derek Lowe (88⅓ innings, 2002) and Pedro Martinez (55 innings, 2001).

The A’s got new life, however, when Darwinzon Hernandez came out of the Sox bullpen for the seventh.

Hernandez threw 4⅓ innings with nine strikeouts, no earned runs, and just two walks in his previous five appearances, but when he issued a leadoff free pass to Olson, he gave the A’s the sliver of light they had been looking for all night.

A single by Lowrie made it first and third and prompted a mound visit. It didn’t help, as Hernandez promptly gave up an RBI single on a 2-0 fastball to Matt Chapman that gave the A’s a 2-1 lead.

After a Mitch Moreland groundout advanced the runners, Sox manager Alex Cora dipped into the bullpen again for right-hander Adam Ottavino.

Walking into a second-and-third situation with one out, Ottavino escaped some trouble when Devers scooped a ground ball from Sean Murphy and fired to the plate to keep Lowrie from scoring. But a batter later, Elvis Andrus singled to right to push the lead to 3-1.

Devers made it a one-run game in the seventh with his first-pitch solo homer off Bassitt, but the Sox couldn’t capitalize on a one-out, first-and-second situation in the ninth after two Jake Diekman walks, Devers grounding out and Christian Vázquez fouling out.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.